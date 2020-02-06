Net 1 Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today released results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Q2 2020 Highlights :

Revenue of $74.1 million, GAAP EPS of $(0.00) and Fundamental EPS of $(0.10);

Operating loss of $(6.9) million and adjusted negative EBITDA of $(0.7) million;

Signed agreement to sell KSNET for $237 million and disposed of FIHRST for $11.7 million;

Board replenished share repurchase authorization to $100 million from $53 million.

“The sale of KSNET marks an important milestone in the reinvention of Net1 as a fintech company focused on the underbanked, as it allows us to inject the appropriate liquidity in our businesses in order to scale our operations in South Africa, Africa and Europe, while also being able to return significant capital to our shareholders,” said Herman Kotzé, Net1’s CEO. “We expect to commence our reinvestment into South Africa during Q4 2020 and should be able to demonstrate tangible improvements as soon as the first half of fiscal 2021,” he concluded.

“Given the timing of our various corporate actions and availability of liquidity as well as certain pending European regulatory approvals, there are a number of moving parts in our business this year. Using the same assumption of a constant currency base of ZAR 14.27/$1, we believe fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA is likely to be a loss of approximately $3 million, a decrease from our previously announced guidance of $16 million. This decrease is primarily due to an $11 million reduction related to foregone contributions as a result of the sale of KSNET and FIHRST, as well as an $8 million negative impact related to the delayed liquidity injection in South Africa due to the timing of our asset realizations, and IPG’s inability to launch its new products due to the dependencies on Visa’s certification,” said Alex Smith, Net1’s CFO. “Our focus following the injection of liquidity during Q4 2020 will be to drive new account growth and financial services in South Africa, and commence with the scaling up of our new initiatives in Europe, in turn, returning the group to a positive adjusted EBITDA position in fiscal 2021,” he concluded.

Sale of KSNET

On January 27, 2020, we agreed to sell 100% of KSNET, Inc. (“KSNET”), a leading Republic of Korea (“South Korea”) payment processor, to PayletterHoldings LLC for approximately $237 million. The transaction, which is not subject to a financing condition, is expected to close in March 2020.

Replenishment of repurchase authorization back to $100 million

On February 5, 2020, our Board of Directors replenished the authorization to repurchase up to $100 million of our common shares. The authorization does not have an expiration date. The share repurchase authorization will be used at management’s discretion, subject to legal requirements and price and other internal limitations established by our board of directors. Repurchases will be funded from our available cash reserves. Share repurchases may be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or both. There can be no assurance that we will purchase any shares or any particular number of shares. The authorization may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, liquidity and other factors that management deems appropriate.

Succession plan for Chairman

On February 5, 2020, our Chairman, Mr. Christopher S. Seabrooke, advised us that he will resign from his position as a member of our board of directors and all committees of the board, effective June 30, 2020. The board appointed Mr. Paul Edwards, one of our independent directors, to succeed Mr. Seabrooke as our Chairman effective June 30, 2020.

Summary Financial Metrics

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 ’20 vs

Q2 ’19 Q2 ’20 vs

Q1 ’20 Q2 ’20 vs

Q2 ’19 Q2 ’20 vs

Q1 ’20 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s

(except per share data) % change in USD % change in ZAR Revenue 74,080 77,442 80,756 (4 %) (8 %) (2 %) (9 %) GAAP operating loss (6,854 ) (48,901 ) (2,734 ) (86 %) 151 % (86 %) 148 % Adjusted (negative) EBITDA(1) (703 ) (33,219 ) 2,837 (98 %) nm (98 %) nm GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.00 ) (1.13 ) (0.08 ) (100 %) (95 %) (100 %) (96 %) Continuing (0.00 ) (1.16 ) (0.08 ) (100 %) (95 %) (100 %) (96 %) Discontinued - 0.03 - nm nm nm nm Fundamental loss per share ($)(1) (0.10 ) (0.90 ) (0.02 ) (89 %) 400 % (89 %) 395 % Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,568 56,855 56,568 (1 %) - nm nm Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 14.60 14.32 14.75 2 % (1 %) nm nm





F2020 F2019 F2020 vs

F2019 F2020 vs

F2019 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s

(except per share data) % change

in USD % change

in ZAR Revenue 154,836 184,539 (16 %) (16 %) GAAP operating loss (9,588 ) (53,187 ) (82 %) (82 %) Adjusted (negative) EBITDA(1) 2,134 (28,098 ) nm nm GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.08 ) (1.22 ) (93 %) (93 %) Continuing (0.08 ) (1.28 ) (94 %) (94 %) Discontinued - 0.06 nm nm Fundamental loss per share ($)(1) (0.12 ) (0.88 ) (86 %) (86 %) Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,568 56,814 (0 %) nm Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 14.40 14.34 0 % nm

(1) Adjusted (negative) EBITDA, fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—negative EBITDA and Adjusted negative EBITDA, and —Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP operating (loss) income to negative EBITDA and Adjusted negative EBITDA, and GAAP net (loss) income to fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Factors impacting comparability of our Q2 2020 and Q2 2019 results

Decline in revenue: Our revenues declined 2% in ZAR primarily due to the significant decline in EPE account numbers driven by SASSA’s auto-migration of accounts to SAPO, and a reduction in EPE-related financial and value-added services and transaction fees due to a smaller customer base, but partially offset by higher ad hoc terminal and prepaid airtime sales;

Our revenues declined 2% in ZAR primarily due to the significant decline in EPE account numbers driven by SASSA’s auto-migration of accounts to SAPO, and a reduction in EPE-related financial and value-added services and transaction fees due to a smaller customer base, but partially offset by higher ad hoc terminal and prepaid airtime sales; Ongoing operating losses: We continue to experience operating losses primarily in South Africa as a result of lower revenues, coupled with a high-fixed cost infrastructure;

We continue to experience operating losses primarily in South Africa as a result of lower revenues, coupled with a high-fixed cost infrastructure; Gain on disposal of FIHRST: We recorded a gain of $9.7 million related to the disposal of FIHRST in December 2019;

We recorded a gain of $9.7 million related to the disposal of FIHRST in December 2019; Higher net interest expense: Net interest expense increased due to lower average cash balances and higher short-term borrowing to fund ATMs and utilization of our overdrafts, but was partially offset by the repayment of our long-term debt in the second half of fiscal 2019; and

Net interest expense increased due to lower average cash balances and higher short-term borrowing to fund ATMs and utilization of our overdrafts, but was partially offset by the repayment of our long-term debt in the second half of fiscal 2019; and Adverse foreign exchange movements: The U.S. dollar appreciated 2% against the ZAR and 4% against the KRW during Q2 2020, which adversely impacted our reported results.

Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

South African transaction processing

Segment revenue was $20.4 million in Q2 2020, down 6% on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2019 but up from $19.4 million in Q1 2020. The decrease in segment revenue was primarily due to fewer transactions performed at our ATM base and lower fees as a result of fewer EPE and SASSA accounts. Our South African transaction processing operating segment revenue and operating loss have been adversely impacted by the loss of EPE customers as a result of SASSA’s auto-migration of accounts to SAPO. The reduced operating loss in the segment is due to the cost cutting that has occurred over the last 12 months. Our operating loss margin for Q2 2020 and 2019 was (14.6%) and (53.8%), respectively.

International transaction processing

Segment revenue was $34.4 million in Q2 2020, down 8% on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2019 and up from $34.0 million in Q1 2020. Segment revenue was lower during Q2 2020, primarily due to an ongoing contraction in IPG transactions processed, specifically meaningfully lower crypto-exchange and China processing activity, modestly lower KSNET revenue as a result of lower transaction values processed and the impact of the weaker KRW/ USD exchange rate on reported KSNET revenue. Operating income in Q2 2020 has improved compared with Q2 2019 due to improved profitability of KSNET and the impairment loss recorded in Q2 2019. Operating income (loss) margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and 2019 was 8.2% and (10.6%), respectively. Excluding the goodwill impairment, segment operating income and margin for Q2 2019 were $3.0 million and 7.8%, respectively.

Financial inclusion and applied technologies

Segment revenue was $22.0 million in Q2 2020, up 18% on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2019 but down from $30.1 million in Q1 2020. Segment revenue increased primarily due to higher ad hoc terminal and prepaid airtime sales, partially offset by lower lending revenue as a result of a moderate contraction in our lending book and lower insurance revenue as a result of fewer customers, and a decrease in inter-segment revenues. Excluding the impact of the allowance for doubtful finance loans recorded in Q2 2019, the operating loss from continuing operations for Q2 2020 was better than Q2 2019 due to the contribution from the ad hoc terminal and airtime sales. Operating income during Q2 2019 was significantly impacted by an allowance for doubtful finance loans receivable of $23.4 million (ZAR 335.1 million). Operating income margin from continuing operations for the Financial inclusion and applied technologies segment was (4.0%) and (141.6%) during Q2 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Corporate/eliminations

Our corporate expenses decreased primarily due to lower acquired intangible asset amortization expense related to intangible assets that were fully amortized during fiscal 2019, partially offset by higher transaction-related expenditures.

Cash flow and liquidity

At December 31, 2019, our cash and cash equivalents were $50.7 million and comprised of KRW-denominated balances of KRW 36.2 billion ($31.3 million), ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 197.0 million ($14.0 million), U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $1.8 million, and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $3.6 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of December 31, 2019. The increase in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2019, was primarily due to utilization of our short-term borrowings and repayment of a loan outstanding by DNI, which was partially offset by weaker trading activities, capital expenditures, and an additional investment in V2.

Excluding the impact of interest received, interest paid under our South Africa debt and taxes, the increase in cash provided is primarily due to the repayment of finance loans receivable at the end of December 2019. These finance loans receivable are typically settled at the beginning of the new month (in this case January 2020) but were settled in December 2019, due to the opening of the January 2020 grant distribution file in December 2019. Capital expenditures for Q2 2020 and 2019 were $0.8 million and $2.5 million, respectively, and Q2 2020 capital expenditures relate primarily to the acquisition of processing equipment in South Korea to maintain operations.

Operating metrics and supplemental presentation for Q2 2020 Results

A supplemental presentation and operating metrics for Q2 2020 will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website – ir.net1.com prior to our earnings call on Friday, February 7, 2020.

Conference Call

We will host a conference call to review these results on February 7, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website through March 1, 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted for depreciation and amortization and, if applicable, impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share is GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), the amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes) related to equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges, the amortization of debt facility fees and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for fiscal 2020 also includes an adjustment for the gain related to the disposal of FIHRST and fiscal 2019 also includes the non-controlling interest portion of the amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes).

We provide earnings guidance only on a non-GAAP basis and do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material.

Management believes that the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share metric enhances its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP operating income and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; and GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share and fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the gain on disposal of FIHRST, impairment loss and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and HE(L)PS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Net1

Net1 is a leading provider of transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services and secure payment technology. Net1 operates market-leading payment processors in South Africa and the Republic of Korea. Net1 offers debit, credit and prepaid processing and issuing services for all major payment networks. In South Africa, Net1 provides innovative low-cost financial inclusion products, including banking, lending and insurance and through DNI is a leading distributor of mobile subscriber starter packs for Cell C, a South African mobile network operator. Net1 leverages its strategic equity investments in Finbond and Bank Frick (both regulated banks), and Cell C to introduce products to new customers and geographies.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company failing to close the KSNET sale transaction, failing to achieve the Company’s expected levels of liquidity, receiving favorable pending European regulatory approvals, achieving the levels of EBITDA expected, as well as other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control; and other important factors included in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, as such Risk Factors may be updated from time to time in subsequent reports. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands,

except per share data) (In thousands,

except per share data) REVENUE $ 74,080 $ 77,442 $ 154,836 $ 184,539 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 43,160 41,231 89,954 103,335 Selling, general and administration 33,393 69,730 65,324 111,152 Depreciation and amortization 4,381 7,191 9,146 15,048 Impairment loss - 8,191 - 8,191 OPERATING LOSS (6,854 ) (48,901 ) (9,588 ) (53,187 ) CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES - (15,836 ) - (15,836 ) GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF FIHRST 9,743 - 9,743 - INTEREST INCOME 1,343 2,177 1,994 3,778 INTEREST EXPENSE 3,221 2,563 4,576 5,121 IMPAIRMENT OF CEDAR CELLULAR NOTE - 2,732 - 2,732 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,011 (67,855 ) (2,427 ) (73,098 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 1,722 (4,398 ) 3,739 577 NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (711 ) (63,457 ) (6,166 ) (73,675 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 506 (1,291 ) 1,569 184 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (205 ) (64,748 ) (4,597 ) (73,491 ) NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - 3,779 - 7,418 NET (LOSS) INCOME (205 ) (60,969 ) (4,597 ) (66,073 ) LESS (ADD) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 2,972 - 3,067 Continuing - 721 - (877 ) Discontinued - 2,251 - 3,944 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET1 (205 ) (63,941 ) (4,597 ) (69,140 ) Continuing (205 ) (65,469 ) (4,597 ) (72,614 ) Discontinued $ - $ 1,528 $ - $ 3,474 Net (loss) earnings per share, in United States dollars: Basic (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $ (0.00 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.22 ) Continuing $ (0.00 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.28 ) Discontinued $ - $ 0.03 $ - $ 0.06 Diluted (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $ (0.00 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.22 ) Continuing $ (0.00 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.28 ) Discontinued $ - $ 0.03 $ - $ 0.06









NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,719 $ 46,065 Restricted cash 84,360 75,446 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - Dec: $744; Jun: $1,241 and other receivables 68,565 72,494 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - Dec: $8,710; Jun: $9,291 29,117 30,631 Inventory 21,196 7,535 Total current assets before settlement assets 253,957 232,171 Settlement assets 55,401 63,479 Total current assets 309,358 295,650 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - Dec: $121,584; Jun: $129,185 16,450 18,554 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 7,838 - EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 155,627 151,116 GOODWILL 148,938 149,387 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - Dec: $126,905; Jun: $127,100 8,043 11,889 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 2,112 2,151 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets 41,144 44,189 TOTAL ASSETS 689,510 672,936 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding 84,360 75,446 Short-term credit facilities 13,906 9,544 Accounts payable 14,211 17,005 Other payables 69,134 66,449 Operating lease right of use lease liability - current 3,534 - Current portion of long-term borrowings 4,063 - Income taxes payable 5,043 6,223 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 194,251 174,667 Settlement obligations 55,402 63,479 Total current liabilities 249,653 238,146 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 4,503 4,682 RIGHT-OF-USE OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 4,499 - OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 2,623 3,007 TOTAL LIABILITIES 261,278 245,835 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 107,672 107,672 EQUITY NET1 EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: Dec: $56,568,425; Jun: $56,568,425 80 80 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: Dec: -; Jun: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 277,891 276,997 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: Dec: $-24,891,292; Jun: $-24,891,292 (286,951 ) (286,951 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (194,439 ) (199,273 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 523,979 528,576 TOTAL NET1 EQUITY 320,560 319,429 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - - TOTAL EQUITY 320,560 319,429 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 689,510 $ 672,936







NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (205 ) $ (60,969 ) $ (4,597 ) $ (66,073 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,381 9,853 9,146 20,647 Impairment loss - 8,191 - 8,191 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable (429 ) 21,368 83 23,958 (Earnings) loss from equity-accounted investments (506 ) 1,247 (1,569 ) (126 ) Movement in allowance for doubtful loans 620 - 620 - Interest on Cedar Cellular note - (1,216 ) - (1,372 ) Impairment of Cedar Cellular note - 2,732 - 2,732 Change in fair value of equity securities - 15,836 - 15,836 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities 147 83 234 1 Interest payable 526 131 1,158 241 Facility fee amortized - 68 - 155 Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - (9,743 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (139 ) (203 ) (266 ) Stock-based compensation charge 436 598 823 1,185 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 380 454 1,448 454 Decrease in accounts receivable, pre-funded social welfare grants receivable and finance loans receivable 8,767 18,753 3,101 28,755 (Increase) Decrease in inventory (682 ) (24 ) (12,995 ) 2,161 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables 3,132 (11,759 ) (264 ) (19,535 ) (Decrease) increase in taxes payable (2,244 ) (7,007 ) (956 ) 1,347 Decrease in deferred taxes (117 ) (3,436 ) (205 ) (7,070 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,414 (5,236 ) (13,919 ) 11,221 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (827 ) (2,547 ) (3,451 ) (5,665 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 90 212 303 486 Proceeds from disposal of FIHRST 10,895 - 10,895 - Investment in equity-accounted investments - (2,500 ) (1,250 ) (2,500 ) Loan to equity-accounted investment (612 ) - (612 ) - Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - - 4,268 - Acquisition of intangible assets - (1,384 ) - (1,384 ) Investment in MobiKwik - (1,056 ) - (1,056 ) Return on investment - - - 284 Net change in settlement assets 3,371 2,031 (10,138 ) 77,962 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,917 (5,244 ) 15 68,127 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 207,876 221,582 391,550 306,237 Repayment of bank overdraft (193,725 ) (245,726 ) (378,554 ) (245,726 ) Long-term borrowings utilized - 3,203 14,798 11,004 Repayment of long-term borrowings (11,313 ) (13,551 ) (11,313 ) (23,811 ) Guarantee fee - (258 ) (148 ) (394 ) Finance lease capital repayments (26 ) - (52 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interest - (1,208 ) - (2,937 ) Net change in settlement obligations (3,371 ) (2,031 ) 10,138 (77,962 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (559 ) (37,989 ) 26,419 (33,589 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 7,508 (1,823 ) 1,053 (2,772 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,280 (50,292 ) 13,568 42,987 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 110,799 183,333 121,511 90,054 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period(1) $ 135,079 $ 133,041 $ 135,079 $ 133,041

(1) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2019, includes restricted cash of approximately $84.4 million related to cash withdrawn from the Company’s various debt facilities to fund ATMs. This cash may only be used to fund ATMs and is considered restricted as to use and therefore is classified as restricted cash.





Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:

Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 and September 30, 2019

Change - actual Change – constant

exchange rate(1) Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins Q2 '20 Q2 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20

vs

Q2 '19 Q2 '20

vs

Q1 '20 Q2 '20

vs

Q2 '19 Q2 '20

vs

Q1 '20 Revenue: South African transaction processing $ 20,350 $ 21,970 $ 19,399 (7 %) 5 % (6 %) 4 % International transaction processing 34,363 38,124 34,017 (10 %) 1 % (8 %) (0 %) Financial inclusion and applied technologies 21,986 38,755 30,145 (43 %) (27 %) (42 %) (28 %) Continuing 21,986 19,047 30,145 15 % (27 %) 18 % (28 %) Discontinued - 19,708 - nm nm nm nm Subtotal: Operating segments 76,699 98,849 83,561 (22 %) (8 %) (21 %) (9 %) Intersegment eliminations (2,619 ) (1,699 ) (2,805 ) 54 % (7 %) 57 % (8 %) Consolidated revenue 74,080 97,150 80,756 (24 %) (8 %) (22 %) (9 %) Continuing 74,080 77,442 80,756 (4 %) (8 %) (2 %) (9 %) Discontinued $ - $ 19,708 $ - nm nm nm nm Operating (loss) income: South African transaction processing $ (2,981 ) $ (11,830 ) $ (3,385 ) (75 %) (12 %) (74 %) (13 %) International transaction processing 2,811 (4,043 ) 3,790 nm (26 %) nm (27 %) Financial inclusion and applied technologies (878 ) (18,538 ) 1,501 (95 %) nm (95 %) nm Continuing (878 ) (26,967 ) 1,501 (97 %) nm (97 %) nm Discontinued - 8,429 - nm nm nm nm Subtotal: Operating segments (1,048 ) (34,411 ) 1,906 (97 %) nm (97 %) nm Corporate/Eliminations (5,806 ) (8,664 ) (4,640 ) (33 %) 25 % (32 %) 24 % Continuing (5,806 ) (6,061 ) (4,640 ) (4 %) 25 % (2 %) 24 % Discontinued - (2,603 ) - nm nm nm nm Consolidated operating (loss) income (6,854 ) (43,075 ) (2,734 ) (84 %) 151 % (84 %) 148 % Continuing (6,854 ) (48,901 ) (2,734 ) (86 %) 151 % (86 %) 148 % Discontinued $ - $ 5,826 $ - nm nm nm nm Operating (loss) income margin (%) South African transaction processing (14.6 %) (53.8 %) (17.4 %) International transaction processing 8.2 % (10.6 %) 11.1 % Financial inclusion and applied technologies (4.0 %) (47.8 %) 5.0 % Continuing (4.0 %) (141.6 %) 5.0 % Discontinued nm 42.8 % nm Consolidated operating margin (9.3 %) (44.3 %) (3.4 %) Continuing (9.3 %) (63.1 %) (3.4 %) Discontinued nm 29.6 % nm

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q2 2020 also prevailed during Q2 2019 and Q1 2020.





Six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Change - actual Change – constant

exchange rate(1) Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins F2020 F2019 F2020

vs

F2019 F2020

vs

F2019 Revenue: South African transaction processing $ 39,749 $ 59,719 (33 %) (33 %) International transaction processing 68,380 77,511 (12 %) (11 %) Financial inclusion and applied technologies 52,131 91,961 (43 %) (43 %) Continuing 52,131 53,466 (2 %) (2 %) Discontinued - 38,495 nm nm Subtotal: Operating segments 160,260 229,191 (30 %) (30 %) Intersegment eliminations (5,424 ) (6,157 ) (12 %) (12 %) Consolidated revenue 154,836 223,034 (31 %) (30 %) Continuing 154,836 184,539 (16 %) (16 %) Discontinued $ - $ 38,495 nm nm Operating (loss) income: South African transaction processing $ (6,366 ) $ (15,343 ) (59 %) (58 %) International transaction processing 6,601 (1,281 ) nm nm Financial inclusion and applied technologies 623 (7,236 ) nm nm Continuing 623 (23,497 ) nm nm Discontinued - 16,261 nm nm Subtotal: Operating segments 858 (23,860 ) nm nm Corporate/Eliminations (10,446 ) (18,319 ) (43 %) (43 %) Continuing (10,446 ) (13,066 ) (20 %) (20 %) Discontinued - (5,253 ) nm nm Consolidated operating (loss) income (9,588 ) (42,179 ) (77 %) (77 %) Continuing (9,588 ) (53,187 ) (82 %) (82 %) Discontinued $ - $ 11,008 nm nm Operating (loss) income margin (%) South African transaction processing (16.0 %) (25.7 %) International transaction processing 9.7 % (1.7 %) Financial inclusion and applied technologies 1.2 % (7.9 %) Continuing 1.2 % (43.9 %) Discontinued nm 42.2 % Consolidated operating margin (6.2 %) (18.9 %) Continuing (6.2 %) (28.8 %) Discontinued nm 28.6 %

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during fiscal 2020 also prevailed during fiscal 2019.





Earnings from equity-accounted investments:

The table below presents the relative earnings (loss) from our equity-accounted investments:

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 % change F2020 F2019 % change DNI(1) $ 380 $ - nm $ 1,108 $ - nm Share of net income 1,650 - nm 3,113 - nm Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax (465 ) - nm (931 ) - nm Impairment (805 ) - nm (1,074 ) - nm Bank Frick 494 (1,217 ) nm 469 (1,805 ) nm Share of net income 636 402 58 % 755 564 34 % Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax (142 ) (141 ) 1 % (286 ) (285 ) 0 % Other - (1,478 ) nm - (2,084 ) nm Finbond - - nm 491 1,875 (74 %) Other (368 ) (74 ) 397 % (499 ) 114 nm Earnings (Loss) from equity-accounted investments $ 506 $ (1,291 ) nm $ 1,569 $ 184 753 %

(1) DNI was included as an equity-accounted investment from August 1, 2017 until June 30, 2018, the date upon which we obtained control and commenced consolidation of DNI, and then again from March 31, 2019. While DNI was consolidated it was included in our Financial inclusion and applied technologies operating segment from the acquisition date.





Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment B

Reconciliation of GAAP operating (loss) income to (negative) EBITDA and adjusted (negative) EBITDA:

Three and six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Three months ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating loss - GAAP (6,854 ) (48,901 ) (9,588 ) (53,187 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,381 7,191 9,146 15,048 Impairment loss - 8,191 - 8,191 Negative EBITDA (2,473 ) (33,519 ) (442 ) (29,948 ) Transaction costs 1,770 300 2,576 1,850 Adjusted (negative) EBITDA (703 ) (33,219 ) 2,134 (28,098 )

Reconciliation of GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share, basic, to fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share, basic:

Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net Income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net Income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP (205 ) (63,941 ) (0.00 ) (1.13 ) (2,993 ) (915,866 ) (0.05 ) (16.11 ) Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - (142,269 ) - Intangible asset amortization, net 1,437 4,510 20,972 64,609 Stock-based compensation charge 436 598 6,367 8,566 Transaction costs 1,770 300 25,846 4,297 Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments 607 141 8,864 2,020 Impairment loss - 8,191 - 117,325 Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest - (909 ) - (13,020 ) Facility fees for debt - 68 - 974 Fundamental (5,698 ) (51,042 ) (0.10 ) (0.90 ) (83,213 ) (731,095 ) (1.47 ) (12.86 )

Six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Net Income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net Income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP (4,597 ) (69,140 ) (0.08 ) (1.22 ) (66,206 ) (991,314 ) (1.17 ) (17.46 ) Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - (140,322 ) - Intangible asset amortization, net 2,838 9,060 40,863 129,886 Stock-based compensation charge 823 1,185 11,853 16,990 Transaction costs 2,576 1,850 37,100 26,525 Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments 1,217 285 17,528 4,086 Impairment loss - 8,191 - 117,441 Intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interest - (1,815 ) - (26,023 ) Facility fees for debt - 155 - 2,222 Fundamental (6,886 ) (50,229 ) (0.12 ) (0.88 ) (99,184 ) (720,187 ) (1.75 ) (12.68 )

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Net loss (USD’000) (205 ) (63,941 ) Adjustments: Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - Impairment loss - 8,191 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (49 ) (139 ) Tax effects on above 14 39 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (9,983 ) (55,850 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,568 56,834 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,568 56,855 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.18 ) (0.98 ) Diluted, in USD (0.18 ) (0.98 )

Six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Net loss (USD’000) (4,597 ) (69,140 ) Adjustments: Gain on disposal of FIHRST (9,743 ) - Impairment loss - 8,191 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (203 ) (266 ) Tax effects on above 57 74 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (14,486 ) (61,141 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,568 56,778 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,568 56,814 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.26 ) (1.08 ) Diluted, in USD (0.26 ) (1.08 )

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Q2 2020 Q2 2019 F2020 F2019 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 56,568 56,834 56,568 56,778 Effect of dilutive securities under GAAP - 21 - 36 Denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share 56,568 56,855 56,568 56,814

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.



