eFFECTOR to Present During BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the development of selective translation regulators (STRs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Steve Worland, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of eFFECTOR, will present a company overview during the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET. The conference will take place February 10-11, in New York, N.Y.



About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of an emerging class of therapeutics known as selective translation regulators or STRs. By acting on key biological mechanisms responsible for tumor growth and immune suppression, STRs represent a promising small molecule approach for treating cancer. eFFECTOR’s most advanced program, tomivosertib (eFT508), is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of several types of cancer. eFFECTOR’s second asset zotatifin (eFT226) is currently in a Phase 1/2 dose escalation and cohort expansion study enrolling patients with mutations in KRAS or select receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs). Earlier this year eFFECTOR announced a license and collaboration agreement with Pfizer for its eIF4E program with an upfront fee of $15M and a total value up to $507M, including an option to co-promote in the US.

