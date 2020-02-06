Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation in the Goldman Technology and Internet Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Goldman Technology and Internet Conference, held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 3:20 PM PT. Attending for Peloton will be Jill Woodworth, Chief Financial Officer and Alison Brightly, VP of Finance.



The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investor.onepeloton.com . An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.



About Peloton

Peloton is the largest interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of over 2 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. We make fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage our Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovation company at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first-of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton App, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through iOS and Android, Chromecast, most tablets and computers and Fire TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany. For more information, visit www.onepeloton.com .



Investor Relations Contact:

Peter Stabler, ICR

investor@onepeloton.com







