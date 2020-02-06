Notice of Public Hearing for Annual Texas Academic Performance Report

/EIN News/ -- Lewisville, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas College Preparatory Academies “TCPA” and Premier High Schools “PHS” charter districts will hold a public hearing to present the Texas Academic Performance Report “TAPR” on February 14, 2020, during the regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting.

The 2018-19 TAPRs can be accessed at the following website: https://responsiveed.com/helpful-information/

Date: February 14, 2020

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location:

Responsive Education Solutions

1301 Waters Ridge Drive

Lewisville, Texas 75057

Jake Kurz Responsive Education Solutions 972-316-3663 x379 jkurz@responsiveed.com



