Air Taxi Market by Propulsion Type, Aircraft Type, and Passenger Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Air Taxi Market by Propulsion Type (Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboshaft, and Turboelectric), Aircraft Type (Multicopter, Quadcopter, and Others), and Passenger Capacity (One, Two, Four, and More than six): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Air taxi is a type of aircraft that is well organized in operations and is intended for shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced way back in 2001 by NASA and aerospace industry study on the potential Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and rise of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. Later with the increased number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increased traffic congestion, the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased leading the introduction of air taxi across the globe. Various companies having experience in aviation and transportation industry have come up under several collaborations for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe.

Increase in government initiatives and rise in investments by the top players in the aviation industry boost the growth of the global air taxi market. Moreover, increase in development and innovations further fuels the market growth. In addition, positive impact of developments carried out by numerous startups and top players increase the adoption and growth of the air taxies across the globe.

The factors such as need for an alternative mode of transportation and increased road traffic congestion drive the growth of the air taxi market. However, high differential fare and stringent regulations for aviation license is expected to hamper the market growth. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of market.

Air taxis are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in awareness among consumers along with increase in demand for alternative transportation medium to tackle the traffic congestion problem.

The global air taxi market is segmented on the basis of propulsion type, aircraft type, passenger capacity, and region. Based on propulsion system, the market is categorized into parallel hybrid, electric, turboshaft, and turboelectric propulsion. Depending on aircraft type, it is divided into multicopter, quadcopter, and other. Based on passenger capacity, it is fragmented into one, two, four, and more than six passengers sitting in the vehicle. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the air taxi market include Airbus S.A.S., Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Boeing, Dassault Systèmes, Embraer, EHANG, Hyundai, Lilium, Volocopter GmbH, and Uber Technologies.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Propulsion

o Parallel Hybrid

o Electric

o Turboshaft

o Turboelectric



By Aircraft type

o Multicopter

o Quadcopter

o Others



By Passenger capacity

o One

o Two

o Four

o More than six



By Region

o North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- Netherlands

- UK

- Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

- Brazil

- Turkey

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Rest of LAMEA

