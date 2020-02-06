Video streaming market by Component, Solution Type, Streaming Type, Deployment Mode, Revenue Model, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Video streaming market by Component (Solution and Services), Solution Type (IPTV, Over-the-top, and Pay TV), Streaming Type (Live/Linear Video Streaming, and Non-Linear Video Streaming), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premise, and Hybrid), Revenue Model (Subscription, Transactional, Advertisement, and Hybrid), End User (Consumer, and Enterprise): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

In video streaming the data from a video file is continuously delivered via the Internet to a remote user. By using video streaming platforms, user can view a video online without being downloaded on a host computer or device. Video streaming technology helps organizations to modernize their daily operations such as live table conferences, scheduling meetings, and interacting internally with customers or clients, which is increasing its adoption among the enterprises. Providing secured video streaming services with encrypted on-demand and live video streaming becomes a differentiating factor influencing the customers to subscribe to these services. Key players such as Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, are continuously developing top streaming services and updating their content libraries to attract global customers.



Factors such as increase in adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, increase in live streamed content, and rise in popularity of video game streaming services are driving the growth of the global video streaming market. In addition, extensive use of videos in corporate training as well as massive growth of online video in developing economies are the factors that majorly boost the growth of the market. However, bandwidth limitations and latency & reliability issues are expected to hamper the video streaming market growth. Furthermore, rise in impact of video streaming in the education sector and integration of advanced technologies in video platforms to improve video quality are providing numerous opportunities for the market.



The global streaming market is segmented into component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By solution type, the market is divided into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. By streaming type, the market is classified into live/linear video streaming and non-linear video streaming. Deployment mode segment includes cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. By revenue model, the market is categorized into subscription, consumer and enterprise. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market. These include Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Tencent Holdings Limited, Baidu Inc., Comcast Corporation, Hulu, LLC., Ustream, Inc., Kaltura, Inc., Akamai Technologies, and Brightcove Inc.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global video streaming market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global video streaming industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

• Solution

• Services



BY SOLUTION TYPE

• IPTV

• Over-the-top

• Pay TV



BY STREAMING TYPE

• Live/Linear Video Streaming

• Non-Linear Video Streaming



BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

• Cloud

• On-Premise

• Hybrid



BY REVENUE MODEL

• Subscription

• Transactional

• Advertisement

• Hybrid



BY END USER

• Personal

• Commercial



BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada



• Europe

o UK

o France

o Germany

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Netflix Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• Baidu Inc.

• Comcast Corporation

• Hulu, LLC.

• Ustream, Inc.

• Kaltura, Inc.

• Akamai Technologies

• Brightcove Inc.

