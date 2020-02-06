H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed receives Senegalese Foreign Minister.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Amadou Ba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Senegal, on the sidelines of the official visit of Senegal President.

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Senegal in various economic, development, security and energy fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Amadou Ba reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished relations between the UAE and Senegal and their continuous keenness on developing them.

In turn, Senegal's Foreign Minister said that his country looks forward to bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation with the UAE while lauding the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally.

Yacoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs and Sultan Ali Al Harbi, UAE Ambassador to Senegal, attended the meeting.



