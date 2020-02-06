Angola wants greater German business presence

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 6 - The Angolan Government aims for a greater involvement of German companies in the national economy and, therefore, an improvement in the living conditions of citizens, said on Thursday the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.,

The minister was speaking to the press about the prospects surrounding the visit to Angola by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, scheduled for Friday (07), in return for that carried out by Angolan statesman, João Lourenço, to Germany in August last year.

The head of Angolan diplomacy considered the Federal Republic of Germany to be a traditional partner, whose companies have a direct impact on the Angolan economy.

Still in the economic context, Minister Manuel Augusto considered it essential to grant financial facilities to Angola, for the creation of infrastructure to support development.

In Manuel Augusto's view, greater attention should be paid to strengthening cooperation in the field of electrical infrastructures, taking into account the fact that Germany is the first European economy and one of the largest in the world.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.