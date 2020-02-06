IDC MarketScape Names HP A Leader in Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy Vendor Assessment

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Security Solutions and Services Hardcopy 2019-2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US44811119, December 2019). The report recognized HP’s holistic approach to cybersecurity across its Print and PC businesses.



HP’s comprehensive security strategy and solutions are paramount in an era of escalating cyberthreats. More than 7.9 billion records were exposed in data breaches in 2019, with an average cost of nearly $4 million per business —not including the impact on brand reputation, the investigative, legal, and public relations expenses, and the cost of rehabilitating company image.

“The firm deploys a customer-centric model to identify specific business needs and priorities based on the ‘security mindset’ of the customer,” The IDC MarketScape noted. “It takes a holistic view of print, document, and fleetwide network security, focusing especially on endpoint device security, management and monitoring.”

Less than 20 percent of enterprise IT decision-makers consider printers a high-risk target for a security breach despite the fact that each printer (just like every laptop, desktop, smartphone, tablet, mobile and cloud application, IoT device, smart meter and remote connection attached to your company) is at risk.

“HP Inc.’s legacy of print security innovation combined with the company’s ability to leverage and share security technologies across its print and PC businesses is also a considerable strength,” The IDC MarketScape said. “Overall, HP Inc. has built a platform of solutions and services wrapped around a go-to-market strategy that is tailored to meet customer needs depending upon where they are in the security journey.”

HP delivers the latest and most innovative security technology along with deep expertise to equip our customers with robust, leading-edge security solutions. The result is proactive and automated protection, expeditious remediation, and uninterrupted compliance with security policies.

“Cyber security is a top concern for all businesses, from the largest enterprises to the newest start-ups,” HP Inc.’s President of Imaging, Printing and Solutions Business, Tuan Tran, said. “For that reason, I’m extremely proud to see HP recognized as a Leader in this space.”

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.

©Copyright 2020 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.





Susan Vander May, HP susan.vandermay@hp.com press.ext.hp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.