GameStop Offers ‘For the Love of the Game’ Deals to Help Gamers Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Their ‘Player 2’

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video game romances are legendary -- from Mario and Princess Peach, to Link and Zelda, to Uncharted’s Nathan Drake and Elena, to even Red Dead’s John and Abigail Marston. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, GameStop is helping gamers make their Valentine’s Day legendary with the perfect gifts for their ‘Player 2.’



From Feb. 10-15, GameStop is showing its customers extra love by providing great deals on select gaming and collectibles merchandise just in time for Valentine’s Day. To make the savings even sweeter, customers will receive great deals on top-selling hardware and software, an extra 20% bonus trade with the purchase of any new accessory $49.99 and above. Spend $4.99 on a tote bag and save 20% off on all collectibles.

A sample of the “must-have” GameStop Valentine’s Day deals includes:

Hardware and Software:

Xbox One X Black 1TB: $349.99 ($150 savings)

NBA 2K20: $29.99 ($30 savings), plus all NBA 2K20 Virtual Currency is 25% off

WWE 2K20: $29.99 ($30 savings)

The Outer Worlds: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Team Sonic Racing: $29.99 ($10 savings)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz: $29.99 ($10 savings)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: $5.00 ($34.99 savings)

Accessories:

Steel Series Arctis 5 PUBG Edition Gaming Headset: $59.99 ($30 savings)

Xbox One LVL50W Wireless Headset (Black): $59.99 ($20 savings)

Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox One and PS4: $79.99 ($10 savings)

Snowball iCE USB Microphone: $39.99 ($10 savings)

Logitech G502 Hero High Perm Mouse: $49.99 ($10 savings)

Love-struck gamers who are still struggling with what to give their “Player 2,” can always take advantage of GameStop’s gift cards -- the perfect gift that lets gamers get exactly what they want.

Customers can expect to find these deals at GameStop’s more than 3,600 stores, or by visiting www.GameStop.com. Additionally, great deals continue in Feb. with the Presidents’ Day Sale found at https://www.gamestop.com/deals/gamestop-sale .

