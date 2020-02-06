US State Secretary visits Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 6 - The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will visit Angola on the 17th February, as part of a tour to some countries in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, between 13 and 22 February.,

The announcement was made today, Thursday, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, who considered this to be a sign of support for the ongoing reforms in the country, kicked off by President João Lourenço.

Manuel Augusto stressed that the visit of the head of American diplomacy represents the consolidation of the excellent cooperation relations between the two countries.

For the Angolan government official, Mike Pompeo's visit to Luanda is an occasion for Angola to reaffirm its desire to remain inserted in the international context as a “subject of good”.

In Luanda, the US Secretary of State should be received in audience by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto.

Mike Pompeo's agenda also includes meetings with economic agents and the business community.

Trading

Trade between Angola and the United States of America reached USD 3.4 billion at the end of 2017, with the country exporting products valued at USD 2.6 billion, and the United States of America about 800 million dollars.

In 2016, the trade volume reached a total of 4.2 billion dollars, a decline of 16 billion dollars, after, in 2008, a volume of 20.1 billion dollars.

In 2010, Angola and the United States signed an agreement for the creation of a bilateral commission entitled Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

Angola thus became the third African country with which the United States has a strategic partnership. The other two are South Africa and Nigeria.

In the framework of bilateral cooperation, the United States considers that Angola occupies an important geographical position of access to Central and Southern Africa and also close to the Gulf of Guinea.

Angola already exports oil and its derivatives to the USA, even before AGOA, having exported, between 1985 and 2003, goods worth US $ 42.9 billion.

After joining the AGOA in 2003, Angolan exports to the USA almost tripled in quantity and value, rising in the period between 2004-2014 to US $ 115.39 billion.

Angola exports to the United States of America, mainly oil and diamonds, while the North Americans sell food, equipment for the oil sector and diverse machinery to the country.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.