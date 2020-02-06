IRAN: Office of Khamenei’s Representative in Mashhad targeted

Office of Khamenei’s Representative in Mashhad, Alam al-Hoda

Alam al-Hoda is among the most criminal regime leaders, responsible for executing and murdering young people in Tehran and Khorassan

It is the greatest act of compassion, the greatest act of forgiveness by our people to be satisfied with British Ambassador's expulsion. No, he must be cut into pieces.” — Ahmad Alam al-Hoda

PARIS, FRANCE, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the early hours of this morning, February 6, 2020, defiant youth targeted the office of cleric Ahmad Alam al-Hoda, one of the most criminal and murderous officials of the mullahs’ regime. Alam al-Hoda is the representative of the regime’s leader Ali Khamenei in Khorassan Razavi Province, northeast Iran, the Friday prayer leader of Mashhad, and a member of the Assembly of Experts. His office is located in the city’s Imam Reza Street.

Alam al-Hoda was in charge of the “Islamic Revolution Komiteh” in Tehran’s first district, in 1980, and played a direct role in the suppression, execution, and murder of a large number of young people and dissidents. He was appointed Khamenei’s representative in Khorassan Razavi Province in 2005 and the Friday prayer leader of the provincial capital Mashhad in 2015. Alam al-Hoda also played a major role in the suppression of the January 2018 and November 2019 uprisings in Mashhad.

On January 14th this year, Alam al-Hoda called for the execution of those who tore down the picture of IRGC’s Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani. He said, “…. It is a calamity that a bunch of mercenaries and spies walk around, not one night, not two nights, not three nights, and come and tear down martyr Soleimani’s posters. These people who are cooperating with the enemy are fifth columnists. They must be court-martialed. In any war, this is the law of the land and they execute fifth columnists on the battlefield.”

In the same speech, Alam al-Hoda commented on the detention of the British Ambassador in Tehran. “It is the greatest act of compassion, the greatest act of forgiveness by our people to be satisfied with his (British Ambassador) expulsion. No, the British Ambassador must be cut into pieces. If this filthy element had been captured by forces loyal to Haj Qassem Soleimani, his ear would have been the largest remaining part of his body.”

During the 2009 uprising, in a speech in Tehran on December 30, 2009, Alam al-Hoda said, “The actions taken on (the religious occasion of) Ashura (December 27, 2009), were commanded by the Mujahedin-e Khalq (POMI/MEK). The rioters were chanting their slogans. They were assisting the MEK, which commanded the Ashura activities. The MEK are Moharebs (have waged war on God). And anyone joining and cooperating with the MEK inside the country is a Mohareb and must be executed.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 6, 2020

