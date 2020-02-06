Industry Feedback Needed on New Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is authorized by the FY2020 Congressional appropriations to initiate an advanced reactor demonstration program. DOE has issued a Request for Information/Notice of Intent (RFI/NOI) on the government-wide point of entry (beta.SAM.gov) as part of its market research for this program. The RFI/NOI notifies interested parties of DOE’s intended strategies to implement this program, as well as solicits input regarding these strategies from interested parties, including advanced reactor developers. The RFI/NOI gives interested parties the opportunity to provide DOE with their insights on how the demonstration program could be successfully executed. DOE intends to use the information submitted in response to the RFI/NOI to inform its procurement approach.

