NNSA releases performance evaluation summaries for contractors that run its labs, plants, and sites

WASHINGTON — Every fiscal year, the NNSA completes an assessment of our management and operating (M&O) partners’ effectiveness in meeting the performance expectations established in their annual Performance Evaluation and Measurement Plan (PEMP). NNSA performance assessments are documented annually in a Performance Evaluation Report (PER), and award fee amounts are documented in a Fee Determination Memorandum.

This year we have transitioned to providing summary documents that feature easy-to-read and transparent assessment scorecards for each lab and site assessment. The summaries include links to the corresponding contract and the PEMP. The award fee scorecards provide the same information documented in the fee determination memorandums including ratings earned in each of the six performance evaluation goals, at-risk fees available for each, and the final fees awarded by goal. If there is an award term component to earn additional years on a contract, the scorecard also indicates if the award term requirement was met. Fixed fee and total fee summaries are also provided. Accomplishments and issues are listed in each M&O summary.

Links below are to the FY 2019 performance evaluation summaries for each M&O partner. The PERs detail the accomplishments and challenges NNSA's partners faced over the past year and those are summarized in the posted documents. The yearly evaluation process is an important aspect of NNSA’s contract management and is designed to ensure that the U.S. Government's needs are met by providing a clear set of goals and honest year-end assessment of progress.

The PER summary for the NNSA Production Office's M&O partner will be posted at a later time.