Epiq Announces New Chief Technology Officer for Legal Solutions

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today that Shah Karim has joined the Epiq legal solutions business as chief technology officer. Karim will lead product development and technology architecture for Epiq’s legal solutions business, and drive initiatives leveraging data science alongside the most advanced technology available in the industry.



Karim is an experienced technology executive who has spent more than 20 years leading global software, web and data development organizations. Specifically, his work in data management, machine learning/AI, business intelligence, web/ecommerce and cloud enablement provides Epiq with technology expertise at a leadership level and a strengthened capability in digitally transforming the eDiscovery, Information Governance and legal services industries.

“I have a passion for building great teams and great products,” said Karim. “Epiq has a heritage of bringing together the right people, expertise, and technology on behalf of its customers, and I’m excited to apply my background in digital transformation toward helping our customers enhance the way they do business.”

“Shah brings an unmatched history of pairing clients with the right types of technologies to solve their unique needs,” said Roger Pilc, president of legal solutions. “We look forward to him shaping and extending our current solutions, as well as bringing new solutions to the legal market.”

Karim spent his career developing software, data and web platforms to help businesses engage with customers digitally and organize and extract value from data. Prior to joining Epiq, Karim was senior vice president for product development at Pitney Bowes’ software and data businesses. He led their global software development and directed their SaaS evolution, data management solutions, and advanced machine learning/analytics. Before working with Pitney Bowes, he was the director of research and development at HERE Technologies (previously Nokia) where he led the industry in location and mapping technologies. Karim earned his bachelors of science in electrical and computer engineering from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and his masters of science in electrical and computer engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Catherine Ostheimer

Epiq

+1 646 282 1800

costheimer@epiqgloabal.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.