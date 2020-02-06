Akesis Galaxy® RTx SRS System Receives 510(k) Clearance

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Akesis Galaxy® RTx, an advanced gamma stereotactic radiosurgery system (SRS) with continuous 360º rotational technology, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is the second system in the Akesis Galaxy SRS platform to receive FDA clearance.



The Akesis Galaxy RTx provides a modern approach to intracranial radiosurgery that combines the proven efficacy of gamma based therapy with state-of-the-art rotational technology to optimize treatment planning and delivery. The system’s dynamic, rotational delivery provides more flexibility in shaping the dose distribution as opposed to traditional, fixed sector-based delivery. The Akesis Galaxy RTx also features an innovative, efficient source arrangement with just 30 gamma sources in a compact drawer.

“We are very pleased that the Akesis Galaxy RTx system will now be available in the United States,” said Ian Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. “By combining continuous rotational technology with the largest choice of automated collimator selections, clinicians have virtually infinite possibilities to shape the dose distribution. They now have the flexibility to build more complex composite shots and can ‘shrink-wrap’ the dose around the target.”

With only 30 gamma sources, the Akesis Galaxy RTx lowers the total cost of ownership and reduces downtime during source replacement. The Akesis Galaxy builds on well-proven isometric design principles that have been published in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed papers for Co-60 based radiosurgery. With a radiologic accuracy of <0.5mm, the Akesis Galaxy also provides sharp dose fall-off and potentially better sparing of organs at risk.

The Akesis Galaxy RTx is an ideal solution for high-throughput institutions, smaller cancer centers and value-based reimbursement models.

About Akesis

At Akesis, we believe that everyone should have access to life-saving radiation medicine. Akesis, named after a Greek god of healing, is developing innovative stereotactic radiosurgery and linear accelerator platforms that incorporate patented, continuous 360o rotational technology and real-time, in-line imaging. By combining innovative, advanced technology with proven treatment approaches, Akesis is creating the next evolution in Radiation Medicine. Akesis products are manufactured in the United States at the company’s facility outside San Francisco, CA. www.akesis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/902e2a3b-42f5-46e1-a71c-3e5d1462921a

Media contact: Lynn Hood, lynn@crackerjack-marketing.com, 678-427-5040 Corporate contact: Tim Prosser, tim.prosser@akesis.com, 678-296-0947

Akesis Galaxy RTx Akesis Galaxy RTx has received 510(k) clearance.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.