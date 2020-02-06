Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated Presents Plans to Develop Vacant Property in Myrtle Beach

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, FLA., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, today announces it has presented conceptual plans to the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) for a new two-phased beachfront resort on land that it currently has under contract to purchase from Myrtle Beach Farms Company, Inc. If the conceptual and final plans are approved, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated plans to acquire the vacant property to expand its presence in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina through the development of a new resort.

“We are on a major growth trajectory and constantly seeking the right opportunities to expand our resort network with more destinations and desirable experiences,” said Tom Nelson, President and CEO at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “Myrtle Beach is a beloved family travel destination, and our company has experienced the area’s popularity first-hand, as our South Beach Resort has been a favorite among Club members and guests for more than 10 years.”

Myrtle Beach is a top travel destination with 19 million visitors annually, according to Visit Myrtle Beach. In addition to 60 miles of beaches, the Myrtle Beach area also offers numerous golf courses, shopping and dining options and family-friendly attractions. Holiday Inn Club Vacations established its presence in Myrtle Beach with the opening of its South Beach Resort in 2009.

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated also has contracted to buy additional land adjacent to its South Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach. The company will submit plans to the City of Myrtle Beach CAB for this project next month.







About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated encompasses 29 resorts and more than 7,900 villas in the U.S., with more than 365,000 timeshare owners and 5,300+ employees. Established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson, the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it opened its flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort.

Ashley Fraboni Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated 4073158866 afraboni@holidayinnclub.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.