Graft Versus Host Disease: Epidemiology Forecast to 2028

Summary GvHD is a common complication of allogeneic HSCT that occurs when the donated (graft) cells are rejected and attack the host’s cells as foreign. GvHD can progress from mild to severe forms as either aGvHD or cGvHD.

Both aGvHD and cGvHD commonly affect organs such as the skin, gastrointestinal (GI) tract, liver, oral mucosa, and eyes. The global distribution of GvHD is directly dependent on transplantation-related factors, including the donor type, the age of the donor and the recipient, the sex parity between the recipient and the donor, the pre-transplantation conditioning regimen, and the use of GvHD prophylaxis pre- and/or post-transplantation.



Epidemiologists utilized historical HSCT data available through country-wide registry reports in the 7MM to the best extent possible to arrive at a meaningful in-depth analysis and forecast for GvHD.In this analysis, epidemiologists provided detailed, clinically relevant segmentations for the diagnosed aGvHD and cGvHD incident cases.



Further, epidemiologists used country-specific estimates using valid diagnostic criteria to present aGvHD and cGvHD prevalent, grades and mortality cases.



The following data describes epidemiology of GvHD cases.In 2018, the 7MM had 18,408 diagnosed incident cases of GvHD (aGvHD and cGvHD).



This is expected to increase to 22,428 diagnosed incident cases by 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.18%. This increase is partly attributed to the moderately rising trend in incidence in transplantation in the 7MM. In the 7MM, the diagnosed incident cases of aGvHD will increase from 9,786 cases in 2018 to 11,925 cases in 2028, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.19% per year, and the diagnosed incident cases of cGvHD will increase from 8,622 cases in 2018 to 10,503 cases in 2028, at an AGR of 2.18% per year.



