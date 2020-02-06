HMS Ranked No. 1 in Care Management Solutions by KLAS Research

Corporate culture, configuration and intuitive user interface cited as key factors in earning top marks from surveyed customers

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY), a leading provider of coordination of benefits, payment integrity and population health management solutions, today announced that the company was awarded the 2020 Best in KLAS designation for Care Management Solutions . The award for its care management software platform Essette was announced in the 2020 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report , which is based on thousands of verified customer interviews conducted by highly-regarded analysts at KLAS Research over a 12-month period.

The 2020 Best in KLAS is a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care. The Best in KLAS designation is awarded only in those software and services market segments that have the broadest operational and clinical impact on healthcare organizations.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year,” said Adam Gale, president of KLAS Research. “Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to payers and providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

Care Management with Access to Real-time Data to Support Evidence-based Best Practices

Top-performing care management solution, Essette, is part of HMS’ comprehensive Population Health Management platform that enables health plans to reduce costs, enhance engagement and improve outcomes throughout the member lifecycle. Essette is cloud-based, which offers all users unified access to the same real-time data and tools regardless of their location, while speeding new installations and updates.

HMS’ Population Health Management platform is comprised of three solutions — Elli, Eliza and Essette — which work together, or as components to help healthcare organizations gain comprehensive insights across the care continuum into knowing who is at risk, what to do about it and how to encourage members to act on their own health.

Elli — delivering risk intelligence through predictive and prescriptive analytics — can help healthcare organizations identify which member to focus on and what can be done to help address hidden and rising risk.

Eliza — providing consumer health engagement programs rooted in behavioral-science methodologies — helps engage members at the right time, through the right channel with the right message.

Essette — featuring a modular care management software platform offering utilization management, case management and population health solutions — provides healthcare organizations with a comprehensive data set and real-time, AI-driven analytics to help focus care on the members most in need.

“This ‘Best in KLAS’ designation validates our team’s efforts to deliver a care management platform that is efficient, comprehensive and provides care managers with a superior user experience,” said Emmet O’Gara, EVP, group president for Population Health Management at HMS. “Our care management software is configurable to the needs of our clients to ensure easy adoption — and this value is demonstrated in our client feedback interviews.”

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare .

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices. To learn more about KLAS, go to klasresearch.com .

Contact:

Lacey Hautzinger

469-284-7240

lacey.hautzinger@hms.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7d17bda-5688-4944-9a83-08d57492831d



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9c438c9-5156-44e6-836f-fa6b18088383

KLAS #1 Ranking HMS secures leader ranking from KLAS Research: Best in KLASin Care Management (Payers) 2020 2020 Care Management Solution Rankings Copyright KLAS 2020



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.