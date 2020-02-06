Nathan Owen Joins HYCU® as Chief Operating Officer

COO to Support the Next Phase in HYCU’s Growth

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Massachusetts, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HYCU, Inc., a pioneering enterprise software company specializing in data backup, recovery and monitoring for next-generation Enterprise Clouds, announced Nathan Owen has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO.) He will assume day-to-day responsibilities for operations, corporate development and strategic alliances. With more than twenty years experience, Owen brings a rich pedigree of operationalizing high growth and success to HYCU.

“Nathan joins HYCU with a wealth of operational and product management experience at both early-stage and enterprise-scale companies,” said Simon Taylor, HYCU’s CEO. “We are thrilled to have a steady hand at the operational helm as we continue to expand our product line and broaden our customer base. I’m looking forward to learning from his strong industry knowledge and fully expect to see similar success from him in his work at HYCU.”

Prior to joining HYCU, Owen was CEO at Blue Medora, helping it become a leader in the emerging monitoring integration as a service (MIaaS) category. During his tenture at Blue Medora he raised over $28M in venture capital and forged strategic relationships with VMware, Google, New Relic, and other vendors in the APM space.

Before Blue Medora, Owen spent time between emerging companies and established IT powerhouses. He was at IBM where he served in corporate and business development and was co-founder and EVP of Sales at OctetString, Inc. which was acquired by Oracle in 2005 to enhance Oracle's market-leading security product portfolio and complete its identity management offerings.

“What Simon and the team at HYCU have been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time is extremely impressive,” said Nathan Owen. “I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise in operations and cultivating partnerships with the industry’s leading companies such as Google, New Relic, Nutanix, VMware and others to help drive the next phase of growth at HYCU. It really is a great moment in time to join, and the opportunity in front of us is significant. With HYCU’s growth over the past three years, and the pace of innovation the company has introduced, 2020 will be a great year for HYCU.”

Owen will report to Simon Taylor. He holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Central Michigan University in Political Science and is an advisor, investor, board member and mentor to a wide array of technology startups and executives.

He added, “The emergence of innovative companies like HYCU and its new software-based and purpose-built approach to data protection have radically simplified the way companies manage and protect critical applications, VMs and workloads. With the solutions introduced to the market to date, HYCU has been able to dramatically lower their customers’ TCO, and are fully exploiting hybrid approaches to both on-premises and public cloud-based backup and DR.

HYCU makes it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple, multi-cloud world. The pioneering enterprise software company specializes in multi-cloud data backup, management, protection and recovery for on-premises and hyper-converged (HCI), Google Cloud and multi-cloud infrastructures. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., HYCU harnesses 25 years of sophisticated IT experience, insights from over one million users, and work with more than 25,000 customers, more than 10 ISVs and 350 employees to create a deep and unrivaled well of industry expertise. The result is unsurpassed alignment with industry leaders and a formidable competitive advantage in the multi-cloud space. HYCU’s flagship products, a purpose-built backup and recovery solution for Nutanix, and a managed backup as a service for Google Cloud Platform, are acclaimed in the industry and features performance and value that are unmatched.

