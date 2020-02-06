Enterprises Move Toward Workplace Personalization

ISG Provider Lens™ report finds many companies worldwide using digital workplace vendors to cater to employee preferences

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises across the globe are reinventing their work environments to accommodate employee preferences, with digital workplace vendors helping companies measure end-user experience, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Archetype Report also finds software-as-a-service providers emerging as competition to dominant workplace technology vendor Microsoft, particularly in the productivity space. But clients see Microsoft’s continuous improvements and enhancements in its new cloud solutions as well suited for the modern workplace environment.

Even with Microsoft’s advantage, an enterprise workplace revolution, driven by consumer technologies, is taking place, said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “What was confined to end-user computing and a one-size-fits-all approach is now heavily driven by the choices and preferences of employees,” he said. “Most enterprises understand the importance of workplace personalization and are either working toward it or have it among their immediate goals.”

In many cases, enterprises are sticking with Microsoft because it is easier to manage and enable a familiar solution than to try out new products, the report says. In recent years, Microsoft has made improvements to its mobile device management capabilities and its on-premises PC management, and it has revolutionized the virtual desktop space, the report notes.

In addition to personalization, enterprises are interested in measuring employee experience, the report says. Because workplace technology is directly tied to how employees work, there is a growing interest in being able to measure the effectiveness of technology enablement and how much it enhances user experience.

Enterprises use this measurement, often called employee experience, to determine whether their systems and apps are performing as users expect, the report says. There is a strong focus on analytics to measure device health, application working patterns and employee satisfaction with enterprise IT help and support.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Archetype Report examines four different types of clients, or archetypes, that are looking for digital workplace services. The report evaluates the capabilities of 22 providers to deliver services to the four archetypes:

Transformation-oriented archetype: These clients have a complex workplace environment, and their enterprise IT function is not fully integrated with business-led objectives. They are on a journey of major workplace transformation, and they adopt transformative initiatives to improve their IT service delivery and achieve operational efficiency.

Cloud-enabled SaaS workspaces archetype: These clients are accelerating the adoption of the omnipresent SaaS-based workspace. They are focused on an anytime, anywhere, any device or platform workplace environment. They have identified end-user personas and are seeking to create a persona-focused workplace. Cloud-enabled SaaS workspaces clients aim for productivity improvements in addition to cost optimization.

Digital collaborative archetype: These clients have a simplified and digitally dexterous workplace environment. Enterprise IT is deeply integrated with their businesses. These clients seek strong business benefits from a collaborative workplace. End users expect a consumer-grade experience from enterprise IT.

Next-gen smart workplace archetype: These organizations are large, mature outsourcing clients that have a highly distributed, complex workplace environment. They keep tabs on emerging technologies and are continuously exploring ways to leverage newer technologies for business and productivity gains. Enterprise IT is strategically important for their businesses. They look for digital workplace solutions that integrate with business operations and enable the entire workforce, from the frontline worker to the back-office knowledge worker.

Among the providers ISG evaluated, Atos, Capgemini and HCL were named leaders across all four archetypes. Fujitsu, Infosys, TCS and Wipro were named leaders in three archetypes, and Accenture, Cognizant, Computacenter, IBM, Unisys and Zensar were named leaders in two. Mphasis was named a leader in one archetype.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Workplace of the Future Archetype Report is available to ISG Insights™ subscribers or for immediate, one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe and Latin America, as well as in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

The series is a complement to the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, which offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

