Fortinet and Equinix Accelerate Cloud Connectivity with Fortinet Secure SD-WAN

Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN Solution Enhances Equinix’s Network Edge as an Additional Global Offering for Enterprise Customers

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it is teaming with Equinix, a global interconnection and data center company, to accelerate cloud connectivity with the addition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN on Equinix’s Network Edge .



Enterprise organizations are increasingly turning to SD-WAN to improve user experience, reduce costs and optimize connectivity to multiple cloud platforms from branch and campus locations. Today over 21,000 customers have chosen Fortinet Secure SD-WAN , many of them choosing to deploy directly from the branch to accelerate their cloud adoption and improve application and user experience for business applications. For enterprises that are adopting a cloud-first strategy – moving their workloads exclusively to the cloud – or a hybrid multi-cloud strategy – using multiple public clouds at the same time for faster connectivity from WAN edges – Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is now available as a virtual network service via Network Edge on Platform Equinix .

The addition of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to Network Edge allows Equinix to empower enterprise customers with a cloud on-ramp solution across multiple public clouds with full-featured SD-WAN that is scalable from mid-market to large distributed enterprises. With Fortinet Secure SD-WAN now available via Network Edge on Platform Equinix, enterprise customers are able to resolve latency challenges while accessing multi-cloud applications and optimize their cloud connectivity without compromising on security. Adding a colocation option extends the reach of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, which is available via hardware appliance, as an NFV for on-premises deployments, and as a virtual appliance in all major cloud providers. Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution assures accelerated throughput to workloads located in any public cloud provider globally, with full multi-cloud and hybrid cloud support.

With integrated next-generation firewall security, Fortinet Secure SD-WAN now available in Equinix’s Network Edge marketplace allows organizations to not only accelerate cloud connectivity across public clouds and SaaS applications, but also enable consistent security. Simplified operations with centralized management and analytics allow enterprise customers to enable zero-touch provisioning for faster deployment. Flexible licensing models via bring-your-own-license or subscription-based pay-as-you-go allow customers to pick the licensing model that best meets their needs.

Supporting Quotes

“The majority of our customers use multiple cloud providers, so it’s really important for them to be able to choose where they deploy services. Collaborating with Equinix and offering Fortinet Secure SD-WAN via Network Edge gives our customers additional deployment flexibility, allowing them the option to host services outside of their branch location and accelerate their cloud journey.” ⁠— John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet

“Equinix’s Network Edge services accelerate digital transformation for global businesses by enabling companies to modernize networks virtually. By offering Fortinet Secure SD-WAN as a virtual network service on Network Edge, customers can potentially reduce capital expenses while seamlessly deploying simplified WAN Edge operations closer to end users, clouds and valuable ecosystems in more global locations.” ⁠— Bill Long, Senior Vice President, Core Product Management, Equinix

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 425,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

