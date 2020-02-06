TrendMiner, a Software AG Company, Appointed John O’Connell as Global Partner Manager

John brings 20+ years industry experience which will help TrendMiner rapidly expand its global partner network

With 12 years at leading software company OSIsoft, John has proven success in creating partner ecospheres

This hiring marks a new phase in the TrendMiner’s goal of expanding the size and diversity of their partner program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and HASSELT, Belgium, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrendMiner , a Software AG company and leading provider of self-service industrial analytics solutions, today announced the appointment of John O’Connell as the new Global Partner Manager. John will be responsible for working closely with TrendMiner’s existing partner network and expanding the ecosystem for accelerating the company’s go-to-market strategy.

John is an experienced sales and marketing professional with over 20 years of experience in the process manufacturing industry. He spent over 12 years within OSIsoft, the leader in operational intelligence and enterprise infrastructure for streaming data, building a connected community of highly successful partners and supporting them to sell their solutions on top of the OSIsoft PI System.

“Most compelling about TrendMiner is how versatile the software is. It offers limitless possibilities to grow the partner network and I'm looking forward to bringing on new partners for TrendMiner. I look forward to collaborating with them closely to ensure great partner and customer satisfaction,” stated John.

At TrendMiner, John will not only focus on increasing the success of the current partner network, but also on expanding the partner ecosystem in order to accelerate adoption of the company’s solutions across the world. He will be working to create a wider solution portfolio by harnessing the expertise of specific partners, from system integrators to service providers.

“In recent years, the first focus was to strengthen our technical ecosystem,” said Niels Verheijen, SVP Sales at TrendMiner. “Today we are focusing more on the delivery of our strong industrial analytics platform to all customers, across all industries and in every region of the world. John O’Connell has the experience and expertise to help make our current and new partners successful, benefiting customers world-wide. We are excited about entering this new phase in our global go to market strategy.”

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner , a Software AG company and part of the IoT & Analytics division, delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for time-series data that allows users to question data directly, without the support of data scientists. The plug-and-play software adds immediate value upon deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects. Search, diagnostic and predictive capabilities enable users to speed up root cause analysis, define optimal processes and configure early warnings to monitor production. TrendMiner software also helps team members to capture feedback and leverage knowledge across teams and sites. In addition, TrendMiner offers standard integrations with a wide range of historians such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian and Wonderware InSQL.

Founded in 2008 and now part of Software AG, TrendMiner’s global headquarters is located in Belgium, and has offices in the U.S., Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

