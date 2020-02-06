Esports Sportsbook Rivalry Proud to Announce Partnership With Global Dota 2 Icon Dendi and New Team B8

/EIN News/ -- DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry, an esports focused sportsbook licensed by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission has announced today their partnership with B8, a new Dota 2 organization founded and captained by iconic player Danil "Dendi" Ishutin. Dota 2 is considered one of the ‘big three’ esports in the world and boasts the largest prize pools each year. The season culminates in a final event called The International with prize money last year reaching $34.3M USD.



Danil "Dendi" Ishutin is one of the most respected Dota 2 players in the history of the game with a multitude of championship titles to his name, including The International in 2011. His return to the competitive scene under the B8 banner, a new esports organization he founded and captains, will serve as one of the most exciting storylines of Dota 2 in 2020.

Rivalry, a global esports betting site, has partnered with B8 in order to further their support and involvement with the greatest competitors in the scene, and this deal will also serve as an opportunity to create unforgettable content and experiences for fans around the world.

Rivalry CMO Kevin Wimer noted, “At Rivalry we pride ourselves on supporting players and projects which resonate around the world. Dendi’s return to the fold will no doubt be cheered on by the entire community and we’re thrilled to be able to play a part in his new project in the world of Dota 2.”

B8’s first competitive outing will be the ESL One Los Angeles 2020 European Open Qualifiers with a chance to compete in the biggest circuit of events in the Dota 2 scene.

