STMicroelectronics Unveils Secure Cellular-Connectivity Offering for Industrial IoT and Automotive Applications





ST4SIM offering includes automotive- and industrial-grade embedded SIM (eSIM) SoCs in addition to standard machine-to-machine SIM

Provisioning services by proven trusted partners

GSMA compliant for interoperability and ease of use

Manufacturing and personalization at GSMA accredited sites in Europe and Southeast Asia

Geneva, February 6, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, in collaboration with trusted partners, has created a complete ecosystem for securely connecting Industrial IoT (IIoT) and automotive systems to cellular networks.

Offering uncomplicated access to diverse networks and services worldwide, ST’s solution simplifies connectivity for IIoT use cases such as remote condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, as well as connected-driving services such as infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, and emergency assistance.

ST provides secure hardware and software: a broad set of robust industrial and automotive-qualified embedded SIMs (eSIMs) , ready to work with industry-standard GSMA or proprietary bootstrap profiles. Trusted partners Arkessa, Arm and Truphone, with millions of machine-to-machine (M2M) device deployments and eSIM activations, provide and operate device-onboarding and service-provisioning platforms.

The provisioning services enable IoT devices containing the eSIMs to connect automatically to cellular networks and benefit from flexible lifetime subscription management. Each of ST’s appointed partner/operators can access hundreds of cellular networks of all types including 2G, 3G, 4G, LTE CAT-M (low-power wide-area connectivity), and NB-IoT (narrowband IoT), in large numbers of territories worldwide.

“Our M2M connectivity solution comprises high-quality, secure, and convenient hardware with connectivity and subscription management provided by accomplished, world-class operators,” said Laurent Degauque, Marketing Director, Secure Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Its flexibility, global reach, and proven security at every level from eSIM to service provider let our customers deploy innovative connected services quickly and efficiently wherever they are needed.”

ST manufactures and personalizes all eSIMs securely at GSMA SAS-UP (Security Accreditation Scheme UICC Production) accredited sites in Europe and Southeast Asia.

Please contact your ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.

Further Technical Information:

ST’s ST4SIM family gives customers a comprehensive range of options for IoT devices, including automotive and industrial-grade eSIMs in multiple packages.

The ST4SIM-110x and ST4SIM-200x eSIMs are built upon ST’s ST33G secure microcontroller, which features the tamper-proofed Arm® SecurCore® SC300™ processor and extra security features including hardware cryptographic accelerators.

ST4SIM-110M and GSMA-compliant ST4SIM-200M are industrial-grade eSIMs offered in compact and convenient DFN 6mm x 5mm (MFF2) and WLCSP form factors.

ST4SIM-110A and GSMA-compliant ST4SIM-200A for automotive use are AEC-Q100 qualified and available in DFN 6mm x 5mm (MFF2) and TSSOP-20.

Designed to comply with industrial and automotive reliability requirements, the MFF2 package has wettable flanks that ensure board-level solder-joint quality and inspectability.

All devices are designed to comply with Common Criteria CC EAL5+ security assurance, ETSI1 and GSMA 3GPP2 specifications for connection to 2G, 3G, and LTE cellular networks including NB-IoT. The eSIMs come with an advanced operating system that meets Java Card and GlobalPlatform specifications. Java Card applets for vertical services are also available.

Industrial-grade and automotive-qualified devices are specified over the temperature range -40°C to 105°C and comply with the ETSI M2M specification, TS 102 671.

About Arkessa

Arkessa is a dedicated IoT cellular connectivity services provider, offering world-wide, world-class connectivity solutions. A pioneer in IoT connectivity and a trusted partner in a powerful ecosystem of global technology leaders, Arkessa enables organisations across all sectors to deploy their IoT applications easily, efficiently, and at scale.



A market leader in eSIM and eUICC technology, Arkessa provides secure and resilient managed connectivity services across mobile networks, providing flexibility for customers and avoiding vendor lock-in. Arkessa offers access to the very latest in cellular technologies, including NB-IoT and LTE-M, through a secure global network and feature-rich management platform.

About Truphone

Truphone believes that connectivity can be easier, smarter and more efficient. Since 2006, we have built state of the art SIM software, intuitive management platforms and a powerful global network to make this a reality.

Every day, our technicians engineer better connections between things, people and business to make the world smarter. Headquartered in London, we have 15 offices across four continents and continue to expand globally. To learn more, visit www.truphone.com.

About STMicroelectronics

ST is a global semiconductor leader delivering intelligent and energy-efficient products and solutions that power the electronics at the heart of everyday life. ST’s products are found everywhere today, and together with our customers, we are enabling smarter driving and smarter factories, cities and homes, along with the next generation of mobile and Internet of Things devices.

By getting more from technology to get more from life, ST stands for life.augmented.

In 2019, the Company’s net revenues were $9.56 billion, serving more than 100,000 customers worldwide. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

For Press Information Contact:



Michael Markowitz

Director Technical Media Relations

STMicroelectronics

Tel: +1 781 591 0354

Email: michael.markowitz@st.com









1 ETSI: European Telecommunication Standards Institute







2 GSMA 3GPP: GSM Association 3rd Generation Partnership Project







