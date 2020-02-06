StemSation Enters the $193 Billion Global Direct Selling Industry

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StemSation International, Inc. (OTC Pink: STSN) announces the appointment of Ray C. Carter, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer/ President and Nicholas B. Panza as Secretary/Vice President – Operations and offices and warehouse openings in the United States and Europe.



StemSation International, Inc. has commenced operations to develop, manufacture & distribute natural wellness products that support the stem cell and endocannabinoid systems in the human body by using a direct selling model in which Independent Wellness Advocates (“IWAs”) advertise and sell its products directly to consumers. The Company’s global offices are located in Boca Raton, FL., with warehouse facilities in Plantation, FL., and website at www.stemsation.global.

Direct Selling is one of the most popular business models in the consumer product-based marketplace. The industry is globally accepted as a powerful revenue-driven marketing channel. A total of nearly $193 billion revenue was generated globally from retail sales in 2018 with over 118 million direct sellers worldwide who sold products/services to customers as well as recruited or referred new members to the network. See https://wfdsa.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Sales-Seller-Report-FINAL.pdf. Direct Selling is a business model that relies on a network of independent commission-based distributors to grow a business.

Ray C. Carter Jr., StemSation President, CEO and thirty-year industry veteran, commented, “We are very pleased to have officially opened our doors in the U.S. and Europe. We’re gaining the attention and interest of many global industry professionals at the corporate level and in field leadership with our innovative company.” See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rmTyJ7xtbHM.

ABOUT STEMSATION INTERNATIONAL, INC.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:



Nicholas B. Panza, Vice-President

StemSation International, Inc.

7777 Glades Road

Suite 203

Boca Raton, FL 33434

npanza@stemsationusa.com

(561) 245-7454



