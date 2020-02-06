Asure Wins 2020 BIG Innovation Award

Asure TC Elite Series recognized as a top innovative product that takes time and attendance tracking to the next level for growing small and medium sized businesses

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2020 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



Asure TC Elite Series takes the traditional, stale time clocking experience to the next level by empowering talent with infinite possibilities to track their time — through the cloud, web browsers, mobile devices, and with the latest facial recognition technology. Flexible time clock functions and employee self-service type features make it easy to request time off, view schedules and accruals as well as have access to up-to-the-minute time card information. By enabling employees to track their time easily, accurately, and securely, Asure TC Elite Series captures productivity trends that inform better business decisions, while also increasing employee satisfaction and engagement with HR policies.

"We are proud to win a second consecutive BIG Innovation Award, this year for our new time and attendance tracking system,” said Pat Goepel, CEO of Asure. “No matter where, when or how people work, all sized employers still need to make sure work is getting done, and track time and attendance to maintain compliance. With Asure TC Elite Series, we’re excited to bring growing small and medium sized businesses enterprise-class time tracking capabilities at an SMB price and infinite time entry methods to support a mobile, agile workforce.”



Additional innovative features of Asure TC Elite Series include:

Makes Time Simple: Adapts to the most complex business and payroll rules to add scalability, enable better forecasting, streamline scheduling, enforce application security, and ensure rapid deployment and low total cost of ownership.

Adapts to the most complex business and payroll rules to add scalability, enable better forecasting, streamline scheduling, enforce application security, and ensure rapid deployment and low total cost of ownership. Intuitive Design : A user-friendly dashboard and configurable notifications alert supervisors when employees have exceptions or when time cards need attention.

: A user-friendly dashboard and configurable notifications alert supervisors when employees have exceptions or when time cards need attention. Time Reports: Get critical employee payroll, scheduling, and historical trend information to develop conflict-free staff schedules, project overtime, and reduce overhead costs.

Get critical employee payroll, scheduling, and historical trend information to develop conflict-free staff schedules, project overtime, and reduce overhead costs. Simple Integration: Seamless integration with all popular payroll products reduces payroll preparation time by up to 80%. Enjoy rapid deployment and low total cost of ownership.

“Innovation has become a major theme for organizations across virtually all industries and this year’s winners are a testament to the creativity, passion and perseverance of individuals worldwide,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Asure as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Asure

Asure (NASDAQ: ASUR) sees Human Capital Management (HCM) through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. We help more than 60,000 small and mid-sized businesses develop their “Human Capital” to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Asure HCM solution includes Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance. Our Asure HRServices offering ranges from online compliance tools to a fully outsourced HR department. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Contacts

Stacy Zellner

Director of Marketing

Asure Software

szellner@asuresoftware.com

888-323-8835 x 3111



Andrea Oliveira

Oliveira House PR (OHPR)

andrea@oliveirahousepr.com

458-206-6478



