Ekso Bionics® Releases its Upgraded EksoPulse Platform, Advanced Cloud-Based Analytics for Robotic Exoskeleton-Assisted Rehabilitation

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO), a leading developer of robotic exoskeletons, today announced the worldwide launch of its upgraded EksoPulse platform, an innovative cloud-based information technology platform that measures and analyzes progress using the EksoNR robotic exoskeleton. The improved analytics system provides an easy-to-use dashboard to chart activity in rehabilitation sessions, enhancing the clinician, institutional, and patient experience of the most clinically used exoskeleton.



The new EksoPulse platform technology uniquely allows physical therapists and physicians to track and personalize patient care with EksoNR. During rehabilitation sessions, EksoPulse captures important measures of patient progress, including the number of steps taken, the quality of steps, and how much assistance was given to a patient. The data is then synchronized via cellular technology and transmitted to Ekso’s secure, cloud-based system.

By logging into the secure EksoPulse portal, clinicians can view a dashboard and produce reports in order to analyze patient progress and track changes in patient performance. With this information, physical therapists and physicians can adjust care plans, which can have a positive impact on patient care and recovery.

“As an industry leader, we are committed to innovation and providing our customers with the latest rehabilitation tools,” said Jack Peurach, president and chief executive officer of Ekso Bionics. “By improving our analytics system to offer a user-friendly dashboard and advanced data analysis, clinicians can better measure progress and more nimbly adjust care as needed for better patient outcomes.”

Users can view data stored on the secure EksoPulse system from any web browser to make informed decisions. Healthcare administrators can also use the portal to gauge overall usage of the EksoNR device in their facility.

The upgraded EksoPulse platform is immediately available to rehabilitation centers around the world that are using the newest generation EksoNR with SmartAssist, a comprehensive gait therapy software. EksoGT users will have access to select new EksoPulse features, and have the option to upgrade to EksoNR, which allows full access to the new EksoPulse platform.

“The enhanced graphical interface provides more in-depth information about the overall usage of the device at your center, as well as data from individual patients. EksoPulse now widens the ability for management to measure the utilization of its capital investment in the medical device, in addition to showing individual progression of each patient for the therapist on the ground,” said Karen Nolan, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist, Kessler Foundation. “It gives therapists better capacity to track and analyze patient progression in various settings to more effectively challenge patients in future sessions.”

To learn more about EksoPulse or EksoNR, visit www.eksobionics.com .

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

About EksoNR

EksoNR is the first exoskeleton cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for use with stroke and spinal cord injuries from L5 to C7. In Europe, the CE-Mark-cleared EksoNR allows us to work with patients impacted by all neurological conditions and lower limb weakness. EksoNR with SmartAssist™ software is the only exoskeleton available for rehabilitation institutions that can provide adaptive amounts of power to either side of a patient’s body, challenging the patient as they progress through their continuum of care. The suit’s patented technology provides the ability to mobilize patients earlier, more frequently, and with a greater number of high intensity steps. To date, this device has helped patients take 115 million steps in over 270 rehabilitation institutions around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of human exoskeletons, (ii) the capacity of the Company’s products for improving patient care, (iii) the functionality of the Company’s products and services, and (iv) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii) or (iii) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing to fund the Company's operations and necessary to develop or enhance its technology and to implement its business plan and strategies, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company's products, the Company's failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company's products, the failure of our sales and marketing organization or partners to market the Company’s products and services effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company's medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company's technology, failure to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company's medical devices, and existing or increased competition. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit us at www.eksobionics.com or follow us on Twitter at @EksoBionics. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Carrie Yamond Mas

917-371-2320

cmas@eksobionics.com

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com



