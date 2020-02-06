Maverick Technology Solutions' Rosinbomb Rocket Featured On Industry Leading Website Weedmaps.com

Everything You Should Know About The Rosinbomb Rocket

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB™ line of extraction presses and technology, is thrilled to share their featured article which spotlight’s the Rosinbomb Rocket on one of the industry’s preeminent news and information sites, weedmaps.com – ranked #1500 in the US for internet traffic and engagement according to Alexa.com .



Highly acclaimed writer Jimi Devine provides readers an enthusiastic look at the Rocket and its functionality. Divine was both fastidious and complimentary in his review of the Rosinbomb Rocket calling it “... one of the best personal use rosin presses on the market.” Readers of the article will enjoy a brief history of the popular brand as well as set-up and usage and tips provided by industry guru and Rosinbomb President and Founder, Ryan Mayer.

“We’re extremely grateful and flattered to be featured on Weedmaps.” Ryan stated, “Jimi and the entire team of writers and contributors at Weedmaps continually produce exceptional content. Readers are going to enjoy his comprehensive article detailing the Rocket’s attributes and the advantages to consumers pressing their own rosin.” Mayer added, “We are committed to delivering our customers the highest quality products at affordable prices and this article captures that message and educates the reader.”

“We’re grateful to writer Jimi Devine and the team at Weedmaps,” said Maverick CEO, Fred Angelopoulos. “Receiving high praise from our peers and a clear industry leader such as Weedmaps is as gratifying as the great reviews we receive from our customers.” Angelopoulos continued, “As the global leader in solventless rosin press technology, we’re excited to see more and more media coverage spotlighting products like ourselves who focus on clean, solventless, organic production of essential oils and concentrates.” Mr. Divine reinforced that important point stating: “And since a press only requires pressure and heat to deliver a delicious product, it's one of the safest options — there's zero risks of explosion or chemical leakage from the [the Rocket] itself. You also don't have to worry about breathing in unwanted solvent chemicals when the extraction process is in full swing.”

The full article can be found HERE .

The complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories are available at http://www.rosinbomb.com.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About Maverick Technology Solutions, Inc.

Maverick Technology Solutions (OTC:MVRK) has over three years operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug and play out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

