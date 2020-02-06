GasLog Ltd. Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Piraeus, Greece, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. (“GasLog” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GLOG), an international owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, announced today that its Board of Directors has called an annual general meeting to be held in Bermuda on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 16, 2020, will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the annual general meeting and at any adjournments or postponements thereof.

Formal notice of the meeting and GasLog’s proxy statement will be sent to shareholders of the Company in due course.

About GasLog Ltd.

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (12 on the water and seven on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and leased back to GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

Contacts:

Philip Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1-212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com



