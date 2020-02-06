Ghana seeks Angola's support for International Law Commission

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 6 - Ghana's candidate for the African Union Commission on International Law (AUCIL), Kathleen Ayensu, visited last Wednesday the diplomatic mission of Angola in Ethiopia to share aspects of her application with the Angola Permanent Representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, Francisco da Cruz. ,

The election will be held during the 36th African Union Executive Council that will take place on 6-7 February in Addis-Ababa, preceding the 33rd Heads of State and Government Summit from 9 to 19 February also to take place in the Ethiopian capital, states the note of the Angolan Permanent Representative to African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The Ghanaian seeks to be re-elected to the post in a dispute that include candidates from Sudan, Libia, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Egypt, Djibouti and Uganda.

The mandate of AUCIL that works since 2010, includes the progressive development of the International Law, right coding, contributions for the objectives and principles of the Union, revision of treaties and incentives to teaching, study, publication and broader appreciation of international law.

