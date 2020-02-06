Geopulse Exploration Enters Technology Development Partnership with NetCents Technology

/EIN News/ -- Cryptocurrency Payments Processor Netcents Will Customize Geopulse’s End-to-end Cannabis Payments Platform Using its Cryptocurrency Payments Processing Platform

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Geopulse Explorations (dba Cannco Brands and Development) (OTCMKTS: GPLS), (“Geopulse” or the “Company”) a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services, and promotion solutions development company for the under-serviced cannabis sector, today launched a strategic development partnership with NetCents Technology, a digital payment innovator ("NetCents").

NetCents is developing a customized solution to provide an end-to-end blockchain-based payments platform for Geopulse suited to the unique needs of the unbanked industry.

The development effort has already begun and is expected to not only considerably expedite the launch of Geopulse’s initial service offering to cannabis industry businesses, but also accelerate the launch of services for consumers.

“The partnership with NetCents makes a lot of sense because they have a lot of the frameworks we need for our full suite of technology fully built. They will obviously be customizing everything for our needs, but this gives us a chance to accelerate our timelines,” stated Marcus Laun, Geopulse’s CEO. "Their rapidly growing business demonstrates the value of their technology and we're fortunate to access it for our business."

The anticipated development and commercialization schedule is March 2020. The MVP will be a commercial product - so Geopulse will be adding features and functionality in rapid succession.

"The investment by NetCents of their pioneering cryptocurrency payments technology and development resources into Geopulse, will expedite the launch of our suite of payment and banking services tailored to the unique needs of cannabis merchants, distributors, and cultivators," commented Geopulse CEO, Marcus Laun.

About Geopulse, DBA Cannco Brands

Geopulse (OTC PINK: GPLS) develops a blockchain-powered logistics, financial services and promotion platform for the unbanked, early-stage and explosive growth U.S. and Canadian cannabis sector. Management is comprised of tech and finance veterans with strong product management experience. Among its assets (or pending acquisitions) are THCFinder.com, 200,000 member geo-finder app for cannabis dispensaries and MMJ medical offices throughout the US. Cannco Brands intends to provide commercial services such as transparent supply chain management, business banking and merchant processing, trade finance, direct-to-consumer engagement solutions.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

