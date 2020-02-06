Europe Lingerie Market Projected to Reach USD 24,982 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Europe Lingerie Market

Europe Lingerie market projected to reach around USD 24,982 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 7.5% from 2020 to 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facts and Factors has authored “Europe Lingerie Market By Product Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Multibrands Stores, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), By Pricing (Economic and Premium), and By Regions: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

According to research analysis, the Europe Lingerie market in 2019 is approximately USD 15,404 Million and is anticipated to reach around USD 24,982 Million by 2026. The anticipated CAGR for the market is around 7.5% from 2020 to 2026.

Women’s undergarments are usually referred to as lingerie. This type of clothing is manufactured using natural fabrics like silk or cotton and synthetic fabrics such as polyester or nylon. Women consider it to be special clothing in their wardrobe.

Drivers of the Europe Lingerie Market:

Increasing demand for high-quality products among the higher class

The appetite for creativity among the millennials is anticipated to help manufacturers develop something rare and fashionable for the customers. In addition, the rising demand for comfort and performance capabilities of the intimate clothing among the athletes is likely to bolster the European Lingerie market over the forecast period. The rising number of immigrants coupled with online clothing start-ups and new online retailers in Germany, the U.K., etc. are likely to help increase the sales of lingerie, thereby propelling the European Lingerie market.

Rising online sales

The growing trend of online shopping among females is increasing due to the ability to choose, easy return & exchange policy, and bonds with retail giants. Additionally, the rising westernization among youngsters, disposable income, and inclination toward enhancing sex-appeal will help drive the overall growth of the European Lingerie market.

Restraints of the Europe Lingerie Market:

Socialism coupled with growing competition

Cultural stigma is one of the major restraints to be encountered by lingerie manufacturers in Europe. Additionally, the high cost and low demand for premium quality products will further have a negative impact on the market growth in the region. The ad costs along with other marketing costs are estimated to impede the overall Europe Lingerie market growth.

Opportunities for the Europe Lingerie Market:

Growing demand for comfy intimate wear

The growing apparel and fashion sector helps project the market growth owing to the growing inclination toward brands and modernization. The skin-friendly and fashionable intimate wears are in higher demand among the people from any class or background, thereby offering new avenues for the Europe Lingerie market.

Browse the full “Europe Lingerie Market By Product Type (Brassiere, Knickers, Lounge Wear, Shape Wear, and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Multibrands Stores, and Supermarket/Hypermarket), By Pricing (Economic and Premium), and By Regions: Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/europe-lingerie-market-by-product-type-brassiere-knickers

Market Segment Dominance:

1) Brassiere product type dominated the Europe market in 2018 owing to its high demand among the number of millennials. The rising young population is anticipated to further boost growth for Europe lingerie market.

2) The multibrands stores in the sales channel segment accounted for the majority of the market share. Most of the populace are attracted toward multibrand stores as top lingerie brands limit their products to certain multibrand stores located in the developing or developed regions for maintaining their brand integrity.

3) The rising awareness and knowledge about one’s own needs is the reason the Premium category dominated the Europe lingerie market in 2018.

Regional Dominance:

Germany dominated the Europe Lingerie market in 2018 and is expected to account for major shares over the forecast period. The growing female population in Germany during the years is likely to drive the growth of the lingerie market in Germany. Moreover, the burgeoning urbanization coupled with the growing young populace is anticipated to propel Germany lingerie market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players of the Europe Lingerie market include Victoria's Secret, Calzedonia, H&M, Gap Inc., Jockey International Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Calvin Klein, Hunkemoller, Triumph International Ltd., Bare necessities, MAS Holdings, and Lascana, Inditex, among others.

The Europe Lingerie market is segmented into:

Europe Lingerie Market: By Product Type

Brassiere

Knickers

Lounge Wear

Shape Wear

Others

Europe Lingerie Market: By Sales Channel

Specialty Stores

Multibrands Stores

Online Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Europe Lingerie Market: By Pricing

Economic

Premium

Europe Lingerie Market: By Region

Germany

Norway

Sweden

Denmark

Finland

Netherlands

Belgium

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Austria

Greece

Cypru

Rest of Europe

