IRADIMED CORPORATION Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ --

Reports fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $10.9 million, GAAP diluted EPS of $0.26 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.30

Renewed CE Mark for patient vital signs monitor and shipped associated backlog during the fourth quarter 2019

Announces 2020 full year and first quarter financial guidance

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRADIMED CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRMD), a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) medical devices and the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system and non-magnetic patient vital signs monitoring system that are designed for use during MRI procedures, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

“Revenue for the fourth quarter increased over 30% from the fourth quarter last year and for the full year 2019, revenue increased over 26% from the full year 2018. We also set a record high for orders during 2019 and the fourth quarter marked our first period with orders exceeding $10 million. Operationally, we accomplished much during the year, including resolving the FDA warning letter and regaining the CE Mark for our patient monitor. We are very pleased with these accomplishments and the financial growth and look forward to building on this momentum in 2020. We are more focused than ever on driving near-term growth and laying the groundwork for sustained value creation,” said Leslie McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Fourth Quarter 2019

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $10.9 million compared to $8.3 million for the fourth quarter 2018. Net income was $3.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $1.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2019 was positively impacted by $0.10 due to a favorable effective tax rate primarily associated with stock-based compensation.

Gross profit margin was 74.8 percent, compared to 76.2 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. Domestic sales were 73.6 percent of total revenue, compared to 80.8 percent for the fourth quarter 2018. Revenue from sales of our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to $2.1 million for the fourth quarter 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $3.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which excludes $0.4 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $2.0 million, which excludes $0.3 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.30, compared to $0.16 for the fourth quarter 2018. Free cash flow was $3.8 million, compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter 2018. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2019 were favorably impacted by a lower effective tax rate compared to the fourth quarter 2018.

Full-Year 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company reported revenue of $38.5 million compared to $30.4 million for the same period in 2018. Net income was $9.6 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.3 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the full year 2019 was positively impacted by $0.10 due to a favorable effective tax rate primarily associated with stock-based compensation.

Gross profit margin was 77.1 percent, compared to 76.3 percent for the same period in 2018. Domestic sales were 80.3 percent of total revenue, compared to 80.5 percent for the same period in 2018. Revenue from sales of our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system was $9.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $6.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP net income was $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, which excludes $1.4 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax and a $0.6 million reduction to non-GAAP net income resulting from an infrequent tax item related to excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes for the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options. Non-GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2018 was $6.6 million, which excludes $1.3 million of stock compensation expense, net of tax and a $1.0 million reduction to non-GAAP net income for an infrequent tax item related to the excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes associated with the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $0.85, compared to $0.54 for the same period in 2018. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for 2019 were favorably impacted by a lower effective tax rate compared to 2018.

Free cash flow was $9.9 million, compared to $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had combined cash and investments of $46.3 million.

Financial Guidance

For the full year 2020, the Company expects to report revenue of $46.3 million to $47.1 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.72 to $0.80 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.84 to $0.92. The Company expects a higher effective tax rate during the full-year 2020, which negatively impacts forecasted 2020 earnings.

For the first quarter 2020, the Company expects to report revenue of $10.5 million to $10.7 million, GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.16 to $0.18 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.19 to $0.21.

The Company’s non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax, which the Company expects to be approximately $1.6 million for the year ending December 31, 2020. For the first quarter 2020, the Company’s non-GAAP earnings per share guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, net of tax of $0.4 million.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes the use of non-GAAP net income, free cash flow and infrequent income tax items are helpful to our investors. These measures, which we refer to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We calculate non-GAAP net income as net income excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. Infrequent tax items are considered based on their nature and are excluded from the provision for income taxes as these costs or benefits are not indicative of our normal or future provision for income taxes. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities for purchases of property and equipment. We consider free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by our business that can be used for strategic opportunities, including investing in our business, making strategic acquisitions, strengthening our balance sheet and returning cash to our shareholders via share repurchases. All of our non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our operating results.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in the table later in this release immediately following the condensed statements of cash flows. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of the Company’s operating performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income or cash provided by operating activities.

Conference Call

IRADIMED has scheduled a conference call to discuss this announcement beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, February 6, 2020. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-844-413-1781 for domestic callers, or 1-716-247-5767 for international callers, and entering the reservation code 7783873.

The conference call will also be available real-time via the internet at http://www.iradimed.com/en-us/investors/events/ . A recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website following the completion of the call.

About IRADIMED CORPORATION

IRADIMED CORPORATION is a leader in the development of innovative magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”) compatible medical devices. We are the only known provider of a non-magnetic intravenous (“IV”) infusion pump system that is specifically designed to be safe for use during MRI procedures. We were the first to develop an infusion delivery system that largely eliminates many of the dangers and problems present during MRI procedures. Standard infusion pumps contain magnetic and electronic components which can create radio frequency interference and are dangerous to operate in the presence of the powerful magnet that drives an MRI system. Our patented MRidium® MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, uniquely designed non-ferrous parts and other special features to safely and predictably deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. Our pump solution provides a seamless approach that enables accurate, safe and dependable fluid delivery before, during and after an MRI scan, which is important to critically-ill patients who cannot be removed from their vital medications, and children and infants who must generally be sedated to remain immobile during an MRI scan.

Our 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gauss, which means it can operate virtually anywhere in the MRI scanner room. The IRADIMED 3880 has a compact, lightweight design allowing it to travel with the patient from their critical care unit, to the MRI and back, resulting in increased patient safety through uninterrupted vital signs monitoring and decreasing the amount of time critically ill patients are away from critical care units. The features of the IRADIMED 3880 include: wireless ECG with dynamic gradient filtering; wireless SpO2 using Masimo® algorithms; non-magnetic respiratory CO2; invasive and non-invasive blood pressure; patient temperature, and; optional advanced multi-gas anesthetic agent unit featuring continuous Minimum Alveolar Concentration measurements. The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has an easy-to-use design and allows for the effective communication of patient vital signs information to clinicians.

For more information please visit www.iradimed.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, particularly statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, future operations, financial condition and prospects, and business strategies. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance or condition and involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to receive an EC Certificate or CE Mark for our existing products and product candidates, receive FDA 510(k) clearance for new products and product candidates; unexpected costs, delays or diversion of management’s attention associated with the design, manufacture or sale of new products; the Company’s ability to implement successful sales techniques for existing and future products and evaluate the effectiveness of its sales techniques; additional actions, warnings or requests from the FDA or other regulatory bodies; our significant reliance on a limited number of products; potential disruptions in our limited supply chain for our products; a reduction in international distribution; actions of the FDA or other regulatory bodies that could delay, limit or suspend product development, manufacturing or sales; the effect of recalls, patient adverse events or deaths on our business; difficulties or delays in the development, production, manufacturing and marketing of new or existing products and services; changes in laws and regulations or in the interpretation or application of laws or regulations.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

IRADIMED CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,481,781 $ 28,027,688 Accounts receivable, net 7,293,303 4,209,992 Investments 2,768,287 6,349,915 Inventory, net 3,641,561 4,059,443 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 407,802 526,787 Prepaid income taxes 1,370,947 1,367,892 Total current assets 58,963,681 44,541,717 Property and equipment, net 2,053,806 1,869,561 Intangible assets, net 860,087 832,519 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,955,873 — Deferred income taxes, net 1,663,415 1,088,702 Other assets 232,002 109,759 Total assets $ 66,728,864 $ 48,442,258 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 993,742 $ 772,470 Accrued payroll and benefits 2,166,209 1,802,321 Other accrued taxes 596,576 133,000 Warranty reserve 81,761 74,524 Deferred revenue 1,671,420 1,798,784 Current portion of operating lease liability 240,843 — Other current liability 108,421 108,421 Total current liabilities 5,858,972 4,689,520 Deferred revenue 2,630,467 1,807,005 Operating lease liability 2,715,030 — Total liabilities 11,204,469 6,496,525 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1,177 1,099 Additional paid-in capital 19,192,394 15,317,335 Retained earnings 36,300,450 26,669,491 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 30,374 (42,192 ) Total stockholders’ equity 55,524,395 41,945,733 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 66,728,864 $ 48,442,258





IRADIMED CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 10,890,653 $ 8,339,392 $ 38,517,141 $ 30,438,983 Cost of revenue 2,741,838 1,982,492 8,816,161 7,211,633 Gross profit 8,148,815 6,356,900 29,700,980 23,227,350 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,968,476 2,147,155 10,451,266 8,710,882 Sales and marketing 2,562,113 2,049,188 9,169,590 6,995,586 Research and development 379,310 367,715 1,432,719 1,517,112 Total operating expenses 5,909,899 4,564,058 21,053,575 17,223,580 Income from operations 2,238,916 1,792,842 8,647,405 6,003,770 Other income, net 115,249 83,072 395,912 193,537 Income before provision for income taxes 2,354,165 1,875,914 9,043,317 6,197,307 Provision for income tax (benefit) expense (887,518 ) 168,901 (587,642 ) (106,143 ) Net income $ 3,241,683 $ 1,707,013 $ 9,630,959 $ 6,303,450 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.14 $ 0.78 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 11,559,526 10,946,149 11,282,214 10,758,752 Diluted 12,345,968 12,224,505 12,276,444 12,110,117





IRADIMED CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 9,630,959 $ 6,303,450 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Change in allowance for doubtful accounts 31,338 15,833 Change in provision for excess and obsolete inventory 48,114 111,790 Depreciation and amortization 1,242,325 1,105,003 Stock-based compensation 1,854,965 1,764,319 Deferred income taxes, net (596,755 ) (144,430 ) (Gain) loss on maturities of investments (10,764 ) 28,036 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,114,649 ) (446,896 ) Inventory 123,680 (121,591 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (487,650 ) (407,461 ) Other assets (171,002 ) 65,135 Accounts payable 149,319 34,161 Accrued payroll and benefits 363,888 289,985 Other accrued taxes 463,576 23,498 Warranty reserve 7,237 13,986 Deferred revenue 700,348 (5,885 ) Other current liability — (150 ) Prepaid income taxes (3,055 ) (1,252,768 ) Other 859 — Net cash provided by operating activities 10,232,733 7,376,015 Investing activities: Purchases of investments — (1,124,512 ) Proceeds from maturities of investments 3,687,000 2,905,000 Purchases of property and equipment (368,281 ) (228,315 ) Capitalized intangible assets (117,531 ) (36,350 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,201,188 1,515,823 Financing activities: Proceeds from exercises of stock options 2,493,315 1,239,435 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (473,143 ) (309,561 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 2,020,172 929,874 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,454,093 9,821,712 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 28,027,688 18,205,976 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 43,481,781 $ 28,027,688





IRADIMED CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Non-GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 3,241,683 $ 1,707,013 $ 9,630,959 $ 6,303,450 Excluding: Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax expense 412,443 302,531 1,394,748 1,327,316 Infrequent tax item* — — (564,810 ) (1,053,048 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,654,126 $ 2,009,544 $ 10,460,897 $ 6,577,718 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 12,345,968 12,224,505 12,276,444 12,110,117 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.16 $ 0.85 $ 0.54 * The infrequent tax item is related to the excess tax benefits recognized in the provision for income taxes associated with the exercise and sale of certain incentive stock options.





Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,948,859 $ 3,542,373 $ 10,232,733 $ 7,376,015 Less: Purchases of property and equipment 171,912 77,706 368,281 228,315 Free cash flow $ 3,776,947 $ 3,464,667 $ 9,864,452 $ 7,147,700

Media Contact:

Chris Scott

Chief Financial Officer

IRADIMED CORPORATION

(407) 677-8022

InvestorRelations@iradimed.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.