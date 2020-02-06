Guardion® Announces Development of Unique Immuno-Supportive Complex Targeting Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

/EIN News/ -- Formulation will be First Nutraceutical Compound to be Introduced Under Guardion’s Recently Acquired NutriGuard Business Line

San Diego, California, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (“Guardion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GHSI) announced the development of a unique proprietary formulation to provide immuno-support and anti-inflammatory benefits targeting the upper respiratory tract. The Company’s efforts are being spearheaded by its recently acquired NutriGuard business line. NutriGuard formulates high-quality, scientifically-credible, condition-specific nutraceuticals designed to supplement consumers’ diets and assist in the prevention and management of an array of diseases and conditions.

This proprietary new product, to be preliminarily labeled acuMMUNE (trademark registration pending), was designed by Guardion’s internal product and technology design team, and is the first product to be introduced by Guardion under the NutriGuard label. The acuMMUNE formulation was designed with the objective of supporting effective immune function – including, in particular, interferon-mediated anti-viral mechanisms – while also mitigating the excessive lung inflammation that can lead to the harsh symptoms and even death caused by severe lung infections associated with certain viral infections.

acuMMUNE will initially be offered in a capsule form and will be available in the United States through the Company’s web-site (www.guardionhealth.com and www.nutriguard.com ). The Company is currently in the process of arranging for the manufacture and packaging of acuMMUNE at contract facilities in the United States and expects that this product will be available for sale beginning in approximately April 2020. The Company anticipates that acuMMUNE will also be available for export to various international markets shortly thereafter.

Recently, the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has developed into a worldwide epidemic, with over 20,000 cases confirmed in China since it was first detected in December 2019, and is a growing risk to global economies. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared the coronavirus outbreak a global emergency as it spreads to countries outside of China and the number of infected patients continues to grow.

Michael Favish, Guardion’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe that this unique product can provide a timely and effective immune response protocol to address respiratory tract symptoms associated with global pandemics.”

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

Guardion was formed as an ocular health sciences company to develop, formulate, manufacture and distribute condition-specific medical foods supported by evidence-based protocols, with an initial medical food product, Lumega-Z, that addresses a depleted macular protective pigment, a known risk factor for age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”) and a significant component of functional vision performance. Guardion has also developed a proprietary medical device, the MapcatSF®, which accurately measures the macular pigment density, therefore providing the only two-pronged evidence-based protocol for the treatment of a depleted macular protective pigment. Information and risk factors with respect to Guardion and its business, including its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, may be obtained in the Company’s filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About VectorVision®

VectorVision® specializes in the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and ETDRS acuity vision testing. Its patented standardization system provides the practitioner or researcher the ability to delineate very small changes in visual capability, either as compared to the population or from visit to visit. VectorVision®’s CSV-1000 device is considered the standard of care for clinical trials. VectorVision® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardion.

Guardion has completed development of the proprietary VectorVision® CSV-2000 standardized contrast sensitivity test and recently introduced the commercial product to the marketplace. The CSV-2000 is the only computer-generated vision testing instrument available that will provide the optical marketplace with the Company’s proprietary, industry-standard contrast sensitivity test, along with a full suite of standard vision testing protocols. The proprietary standardization methodology incorporated into the CSV-2000 includes a patented technology known as AcQviz that automatically and constantly measures and adjusts screen luminance to a fixed standard light level for vision testing.

About NutriGuard

NutriGuard formulates high-quality, scientifically-credible nutraceuticals, which are designed to supplement consumers’ diets and assist in the prevention and management of an array of diseases and conditions. NutriGuard uses pharmaceutical standards to establish the safety and efficacy of the products it develops and markets, and also maintains that commitment through rigorous manufacturing and quality assurance programs. Guardion plans to increase NutriGuard’s existing customer base and build on its product platform by making NutriGuard products available to patients directly and through recommendations by their physicians.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan and the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies, including acuMMUNE. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

15150 Avenue of Science, Ste. 200

San Diego, CA 92128

Ph 858.605.9055; Fax 858.630.5543

www.guardionhealth.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Porter, LeVay & Rose, Inc.

Michael Porter

Telephone: (212) 564-4700

E-mail: mike@plrinvest.com

Matthew Abenante

Telephone: (212) 564-4700

E-mail: matthew@plrinvest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.