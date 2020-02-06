Landos Biopharma to Present at the Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landos Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Dr. Josep Bassaganya-Riera, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel. A live and archived audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Company’s News & Events section at www.landosbiopharma.com .



About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos’ lead clinical asset, BT-11, is a first-in-class, oral therapeutic that acts locally in the gastrointestinal tract for treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The company completed Phase 1 clinical testing in 2018 and initiated global Phase 2 clinical testing of BT-11 for ulcerative colitis (UC) in 2019. Landos also has a robust pipeline of new compounds for other autoimmune diseases, several of which Landos anticipates will advance to Phase 1 clinical testing in 2020. For more information, please visit www.landosbiopharma.com .

Contacts:

Chiara Russo (investors)

Solebury Trout

617-221-9197

crusso@troutgroup.com

Rich Allan (media)

Solebury Trout

646-378-2958

rallan@troutgroup.com



