FCA N.V. : 2019 full year and fourth results

/EIN News/ --



Following is a summary of the “FCA: 2019 full year and fourth quarter results” press release. A PDF of the complete press release is attached to this email. The document is also available in the media section of the FCA corporate website:

https://www.fcagroup.com/en-us/pages/home.aspx

FCA reports strong full year 2019 results, with Net profit from continuing operations of €2.7

billion, Adjusted net profit of €4.3 billion, Adjusted EBIT of €6.7 billion and 6.2% margin, with

record North America results and margin. Industrial free cash flows at €2.1 billion.

Attachment



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.