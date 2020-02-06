2020 Report on Digital China - The Other Digital Superpower
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital China - The Other Digital Superpower" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The stunning emergence, over the past decade, of China's digital economic miracle, is transforming the country - and its domestic and global position. Once a follower, digital China is now a world leader in given industries. Persistent and heavy investment in R&D of the latest technologies has laid the foundations of this exciting prodigy.
A comprehensive cameo of the Chinese digital landscape, this report covers a full scale of topics:
- the drive behind its surge into the spotlight
- what is sparking the explosion of its markets
- how the government is fostering key technologies like 5G and facial recognition
- who the major players are, domestically
- the future shape of the Chinese digital ecosystem
- the expansion of players' investments abroad
List of Chapters
1. Executive summary
2. China is moving into the spotlight
3. Despite remarkable growth, Chinese digitalisation still lags behind global leaders
4. The forces behind the explosion of the digital market in China
5. No longer a copycat in e-commerce and OTT communication markets
6. Leadership in 5G
7. Widespread use of facial recognition
8. Chinese IoT market growth is backed by the government and wide-scale IoT applications by business and consumers
9. The explosion of Blockchain: China is on a fast track to launching a digital currency
10. The rise of domestic tech players is driving the boom of China's digital economy
11. However, the digitalisation of Chinese industry still lags behind other developed countries
12. BAT gain weight on the stock market for an improved monetising performance
13. Ongoing international expansion, but domestic markets remain BAT focus
Tables & Figures
2. China is moving into the spotlight
- Total revenue of telecom services market by region/country, 2018-2022
- Revenue of Internet markets in China, USA and EU5, 2019
3. Despite remarkable growth, Chinese digitalisation still lags behind global leaders
- Evolution of China's digital economy
- 2019 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking
4. The forces behind the explosion of the digital market in China
- The penetration rate of 4G subscribers by country, 2019
- Number of Chinese Internet user 2010-2019
- Number of total fiber subscription by country, 2018
- China 5G subscriptions
- Principal Chinese government initiatives to help the digital economy
- Examples of government policies set behind of market development
- Investment in African ICT development by source 2014-2018
- Investment in Africa by leading Chinese tech companies
5. No longer a copycat in e-commerce and OTT communication markets
- Revenue and per-user revenue of OTT communication market, China, USA & Europe
- Revenue and per-user revenue of e-commerce market, China, USA & Europe
- Per capita GDP, 2018
- M-commerce: Compared shares of e-commerce in USA and China, 2019
- Distribution of online retail market shares in China, 2018
- Sales of principal shopping festivals in 2019
- Most used social media and messaging services in China, 2018
6. Leadership in 5G
- 5G development timeline of China
- Origin of 4G and 5G patent holders
7. Widespread use of facial recognition
- Evolution of Chinese facial recognition market
- Policies related to facial recognition 2015-2019
8. Chinese IoT market growth is backed by the government and wide-scale IoT applications by business and consumers
- The volume of cellular M2M Modules/SIMs in China, USA, and EU5
- Key city cluster focus on IoT development
9. The explosion of Blockchain: China is on a fast track to launching a digital currency
- Evolution of the number of blockchain-related companies in China
- Internet giants invested in blockchain services
10. The rise of domestic tech players is driving the boom of China's digital economy
- The market capitalisation of major global internet companies
11. However, the digitalisation of Chinese industry still lags behind other developed countries
- Implementation of digital factories
- Industry robot density
- Cloud adoption by enterprise, by region
12. BAT gain weight on the stock market for an improved monetising performance
- Revenue of top OTT players in 2018
- Market capital of BAT and GAFA, 2018-2019
13. Ongoing international expansion, but domestic markets remain BAT focus
- BAT international expansion
- Number of users by social platform, South Africa, 2018
Companies Mentioned
- Ali WangWang
- Alibaba
- Amazon
- Baidu
- BBK Electronics
- ByteDanse
- Central Bank of China
- China Mobile
- Didi
- Huawei
- JD
- KOL
- Little Red Book Apps
- Meituan-Dianping
- MIIT
- Naspers
- Netflix
- PayPal
- Pinduoduo
- Qzone
- Suning
- Sunsea AIoT Technology
- Tencent
- Tmall
- Toutiao
- Tuteng
- VIP Shop
- Xiaomi
- YouTube
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kn2fxi
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.