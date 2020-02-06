Vice President listens to Bengo Province's main problems

Caxito, ANGOLA, February 6 - The agrarian institute construction, the conclusion of the integrated structures of Caxito City and the improvement of the roads are some of the concerns presented last Wednesday in the northern Province of Bengo to the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa.,

The Vice President visited the Ambriz Municipality where he listened the main local concers, verified the water treatment station functioning, the municipal hospital, the fish market and Petromar sea service company.

Bornito de Sousa stated that though there is lack of financial resources, the Executive is working to sort out the province’s main problems step by step.

However, the Vice President’s assessment visit to Bengo continues this Thursday with a visit to the Municipality of Nambuangongo.

