Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) Report 2020: 34 Key Parameters for 124 USV Platforms

The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) report offers a detailed analysis of USV's being developed or used by industry and navies, and created a data set to track findings, listing up to 34 key parameters for 124 USV platforms.



The demand for USVs are also increasing dramatically. In marine environments, USVs are increasingly deployed to the missions that require a long patrol time in dangerous areas. It is advantageous to operate vessels without humans on board, as they can be manufactured at a considerably lower cost. Because of these inherent benefits of unmanned systems, there has been a steadily growing interest around the world.



Furthermore, Many of the countries across the world have started spending heavily in the USV's development. Navies in countries like US, Singapore, Israel, UK, China and Russia are the top spenders in the USV's including recent procurements.



In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:



USV's Trends: detailed analysis on USVs based on their applications, payloads, modular design, length, weight, endurance, speed, control types and power source

Organizational Trends: It provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants

Regional highlights: study of the key investors in each region, providing an analysis of the countries investments towards USV

Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key programs and strategic initiatives

Report Scope



The global unmanned surface vehicles (USV) report analyzes technological and product-level trends in the industry, and drivers/factors influencing demand for USV's.

20 USV manufacturer countries and 52 companies were investigated and some of them were highlighted in the country analysis and competitive landscape analysis sections

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction to Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Trends

Snapshot of USV Trends

Design Trends

USV Applications

Payloads

Modular Design

Length and Weight

Endurance

Control Types and Autonomy

Platform Power Source

Organizational Trends

Test and Development centers/organizations

Distributed Navy Fleet Architecture

Pooling and sharing Trends

Common procurement and R&D cost-sharing

Company partnership

3. Country Analysis

USV Manufacturer Countries

United States

Singapore

Israel

United Kingdom

China

Russia

4. Competitive Landscape Analysis

USV Manufacturer Companies

L3 Harris Technologies Inc-ASV Global

Yunzhou Intelligence Technology

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd

Leidos Holdings Inc

Maritime Robotics AS

Elbit Systems Ltd

