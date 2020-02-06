Ericsson Company Profile, 2020 - Ericsson is Using AI & Analytics to Help Provide Better Products for its Customers and to Automate Complex Managed Services Engagements

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ericsson: AI and Analytics" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Simply having an understanding of AI and analytics software tools is not sufficient for transforming established processes; installed applications need to be receptive to acting on data-driven insights.

Ericsson's deep industry knowledge and market position are enabling it to take its AI and analytics tools and apply them effectively to real-world situations in the telecoms industry. Ericsson's managed services are greatly benefitting from the approach.



This company profile provides:

a company summary

a summary of the company's financial information

analysis of the company's strategic direction

a list of the company's key acquisitions and mergers

a summary of the company's products

an overview of significant customers

analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

