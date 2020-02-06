Influenza Medication Market to Reach $993.7 Million by 2026; Growing Research into the Changing Nature of the Influenza Virus to Fuel the Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Influenza Medication Market Research Report are Alvogen, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Seqirus (CSL), Genentech, Inc., Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Zydus Cadila), Lupin Limited, BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Influenza Medication Market size is projected to reach USD 993.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. Increasing global burden of influenza will be one of the central forces driving the growth of this market. Influenza, or the flu, is a virus that infects the human respiratory system, that is, the throat, lungs, and nose. Usually, the infection subsides on its own, but sometimes it can turn severe and even prove to be fatal. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year influenza epidemics around the globe affect around 3 million to 5 million people and cause respiratory deaths between 290,000 and 650,000. The developed nations are also bearing the impact of this deadly virus. For instance, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that since 2010, the occurrence of influenza-related illnesses in the US have been between 9 million and 45 million. In 2016-17, the CDC estimates that hospitalizations resulting from influenza alone will be around 500,000. Thus, such exponential rise in the prevalence of this infection will raise the influenza treatment market demand in the coming years.



In its new report, titled “Influenza Medication Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Baloxavir marboxil, Oseltamivir phosphate, Others), By Influenza Type (Influenza A, Influenza B), By Route of Administration (Oral, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, Fortune Business Insights™ states that the value of this market stood at USD 889.2 million in 2018. The report also contains:

Exhaustive research into the different market segments;

Comprehensive assessment of the various drivers and challenges influencing the market;

360-degree analysis of the competitive landscape (company profiles, strategies, and product offerings); and

Careful study of the regional dynamics shaping the market.

Rising Threat from Risk Factors for Influenza to Propel the Market

Prominent among the Influenza Medication Market trends is the threats posed by the risk factors inducing or worsening the effects of influenza infection in humans. According to the CDC, the people most at risk for flu complications include pregnant women, diabetics, asthmatics, adults aged 65 or older, young children, HIV/AIDS patients, cancer patients, and people suffering from chronic lung or heart condition. For example, congestive heart condition in a person can worsen if she contracts the flu infection. The influenza drugs market growth is further bolstered by the rising prevalence of these risk factors. For instance, the WHO estimates that approximately 235 million people worldwide are living with asthma currently, while 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2018, the WHO states.



Strong Support to R&D Activities to Fuel the Market in North America

North America is anticipated to dominate the Influenza Medication Market share in the forecast period as the region generated a revenue of USD 527.3 million in 2018. Financial and regulatory support to academic institutions and private companies for R&D for studying influenza virus mutations will be the primary growth factor for the market in the region. Other than this, high incidence of different types of influenza along with rising awareness about the disease will also expand the regional market.

Government initiatives, increasing disposable income, and growing awareness about the dangers of the infection will accelerate the Influenza Medication Market revenue in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, influenza research is gathering momentum which is driving the market in the region, while in the Middle East and Africa, availability of subsidized drugs will augment the market.

Regulatory Support to Novel Therapies to Fire up Competition

Major players in this market are intensely engaged in developing new and unique therapies for influenza and regulatory authorities are providing the necessary support to the efforts, according to one of our leading analysts. Not only is this widening consumer choice, but it is also enhancing the market potential, as per the Influenza Medication Market analysis.

Industry Developments:

October 2019: Shionogi & Co., the leading Japanese drug maker, submitted supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) to the Japanese government. The application is based on the company’s Phase III BLOCKSTONE study which evaluated the efficacy of Xofluza in the post-exposure prophylaxis in household members of influenza patients.

Shionogi & Co., the leading Japanese drug maker, submitted supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) to the Japanese government. The application is based on the company’s Phase III BLOCKSTONE study which evaluated the efficacy of Xofluza in the post-exposure prophylaxis in household members of influenza patients. March 2019: GlaxoSmithKline announced that it received positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the company’s intravenous zanamivir therapy. The therapy is designed to treat influenza A or B infection in adults and children at or below 6 years of age.

Key Players Covered in the Influenza Medication Market Report:

Alvogen

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Seqirus (CSL)

Genentech, Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Zydus Cadila)

Lupin Limited

BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Influenza Epidemiology Analysis of Disease Burden of Influenza, By Key Regions New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Analysis of the Impact of the Launch of Generics on the Influenza Medication Market Key Industry Developments

Global Influenza Medication Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Baloxavir marboxil Oseltamivir phosphate Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Influenza Type Influenza A Influenza B Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/influenza-medication-market-9563



