/EIN News/ -- Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

February 6, 2020 at 8:30 (CET +1)

Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share issuance for the settlement of shares under previous Nokia Equity Programs

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 13 350 000 new shares in a directed share issuance without consideration to Nokia Corporation to be later used to fulfil the company’s obligations primarily under its equity plans to be settled in 2020.

Nokia expects that the shares are registered with the Finnish Trade Register on or about February 7, 2020 and the shares will carry the shareholder rights attached to them as of the registration date. The total number of Nokia shares following the registration will equal 5 653 886 159 and following the issuance the number of shares held by Nokia Corporation will equal 36 846 208. The new shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Helsinki as of February 10, 2020, and on Euronext Paris as of February 11, 2020, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). Euronext Paris will publish a separate notice announcing the admission of the new shares to trading on Euronext Paris.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has resolved on a directed issuance of a maximum number of 13 350 000 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company, as a result of the above issuance of new shares, to settle its commitments under the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 Restricted Share plans, the 2017 Performance Share plan and the 2019 Employee Share Purchase Plan in respect of shares to be delivered to plan participants in 2020. The shares are issued without consideration.

Both resolutions to issue shares are based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2019.

