Q4 2019 Global Bid Round Outlook - US Dominating Current & Upcoming Licensing Activity

Summary In Q4 2019, 39 licensing rounds are open with 25 scheduled to close in the quarter. Africa is hosting the largest volume of licensing rounds in Q4 2019.

Eight countries in Africa are hosting one licensing round each.Whilst North America is hosting seven rounds and Asia is hosting six.



The Angolan 2019 Bid Round offers the largest volume of acreage set to close this quarter. Although not all bid-acreage has been disclosed, the largest number of blocks available is located onshore, with the US (Alaska) offering a significant portion of this.



Scope

- Provides an overview of global bid rounds for 2019

- Information on each bid round due to close in Q4 2019 by region and country

- Upcoming open bid rounds by region and country

- Information on recent exploration and licensing history of countries of bid rounds wherever available

- State take comparison with regional peers



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on global bid rounds

- Gain insight on bid rounds and blocks on offer by country and region

- Keep abreast of licensing history in countries where bid rounds are open or due to close

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong data on global bid rounds

