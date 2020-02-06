2nd Annual Frost Radar on the Global Internet of Things Platforms Market, 2020

The team of analysts has released the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms radar, a robust analytical tool that benchmarks companies’ innovation focus and growth performance in the IoT platforms market.

The IoT is a complex ecosystem that integrates Information technology (IT) with operations technology (OT) to generate data that can be analyzed to increase revenue and improve business productivity. From Big Data and analytics to ubiquitous connectivity to artificial intelligence and computing, IoT touches every technology and industry. Survival and growth in this digital world is only possible with strategic partnerships and collaboration. IoT platforms are the building blocks of IoT solutions offering multiple services such as application enablement, device management, and connectivity management.The analyst leverages in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology and evaluates more than 1,000 platforms globally to help identify the most innovative, cutting-edge platforms, including those most poised for growth and ripe for investment. The team of analysts and experts determined 400 companies to have true platform capabilities across multiple vertical markets and consumer segments. Out of this 400, 30 were identified for demonstrated excellence in growth, innovation, or both, with the ability to translate these qualities into proven solutions that benefit their clients:The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar. The leading companies in the industry are positioned on the radar. Industry leaders on Growth, Innovation and both indices are recognized as best practice recipients.This is the 2nd annual radar on the global IoT platforms market. It includes the following companies: AltairARMAT&TAWSAyla NetworksBoschC3.aiCisco JasperDell/EMCEricssonEurotechGEGoogleHitachiHPEIBMIntelLosantMicrosoftOracleSalesforceSamsaraSamsungSAPSiemensSoftware AGThingWorxVerizonVodafone

