Frost Radar in the European Managed Security Services Market

The sophistication of cyber threats, the growing attack surface, and the cybersecurity talent shortage are the strongest drivers of demand for managed security services. In addition, there is an overdue need for organizations to transform their security practices.

An outsider with experience in serving multiple clients across several verticals is well-positioned to assist organizations in strengthening their security posture.The analyst found that despite the robust market demand, providers must evolve to remain competitive and relevant.



Managed security service providers must constantly innovate to gain a competitive edge from both technological and marketing perspectives. Industry leaders that already demonstrate an unquestionable commitment innovation and growth are recognized as best practice recipients. The radar reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the radar methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the radar based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The analyst examines hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the radar, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders on both the Growth and Innovation indices are recognized as best practice recipients.

