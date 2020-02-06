Summary Eastern Europe had a value share of 9. 5% in the global wine sector in 2018, representing the second smallest regional market after Middle East & Africa. The region is expected to register a value CAGR of 2.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Wine Sector" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842010/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the forecast period (2018-2023). Growth in the region will be driven by the rising disposable income and increasing consumption of premium wine among the young adult population. Eastern Europe registered per capita consumption of wine in 2018 at 10.9 liters, just behind Western Europe (35.6 liters). The region held the second-highest per capita expenditure of US$115.5 in 2018, after Western Europe at US$384.1. Among the high potential countries, Russia accounted for the largest value share of 33.5% in the Eastern Europe wine sector in 2018. Meanwhile, Poland is forecast to the register the fastest value and volume growth at 8.2% and 4.2%, respectively, during 2018-2023. Eastern Europe wine sector was fragmented with the top five companies accounting for a volume share of 18.7% in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading channel of distribution for wine in Eastern Europe, with a volume share of 43.7% in 2018, followed by food & drinks specialists with 21.3% in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe wine sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe wine sector, analyzing data from 12 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Market overview: Includes sector size, market size, and growth analysis by categories.

- Change in consumption: Provides a shift in the consumption of wine by categories across different countries in the Eastern Europe region.

- High potential countries: Provides risk-reward analysis of four countries across the Eastern Europe region based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Company Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Eastern Europe region, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Eastern Europe Wine sector in 2018. It covers on trade and four off trade distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, e-retailers, and others which includes cash & carries and warehouse clubs, and other retailers.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of wine.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842010/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.