Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 results

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 results on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. The news release will provide consolidated fourth-quarter and year-end 2019 operating and financial information. Financial statements will be available on Cenovus’s website, cenovus.com.



A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET). To participate, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call.

The webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or via the following URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2182378/A2C1C7E6458FD0F8A1734DB379716B56

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface, and established natural gas and oil production in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also has 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE, and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:



Investor Relations

Investor Relations general line

403-766-7711





Media

Media Relations general line

403-766-7751



