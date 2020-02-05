Opportunities in the Eastern Europe Prepared Meals Sector

Summary Eastern Europe prepared meals sector accounted 4. 9% share in 2018, and is forecast to record a value CAGR of 4. 8% during 2018-2023, to reach US$5,671. 2 million by 2023 from US$4,487.

2 million in 2018. Ready meals was the largest category in the prepared meals sector, accounting for US$2,958.4 million (65.9%) in 2018, and is expected to reach $3,686.7 million by 2023. The pizza category is forecast to register the fastest value CAGR of 5.8% while the meal kits category is predicted to register the fastest volume CAGR of 3.2% during 2018-2023. Mareven Food Central, Hortex, Kachestvennye Produktyzao, Doshirak, and Talosto Shahty, accounted for 20% of the market value in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the most popular channel for prepared meals in the region, accounting for 61.9% of overall sales, followed by convenience stores with a 26.9% share. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in Eastern Europe prepared meals sector, accounting for 55.5% of the sector (in volume terms) in 2018.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Eastern Europe prepared meals sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe prepared meals sector, analyzing data from eleven countries in the region.



- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of prepared meals by categories across the key countries in Eastern Europe.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall prepared meals sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of prepared meals products in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering prepared meals with Health and Wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for prepared meals across the key countries in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others which includes eRetailers and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of prepared meals.



- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

