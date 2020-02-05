Opportunities in the Eastern European Savory & Deli Foods Sector

Summary The global savory & deli foods sector was valued at US$141,909. 8 million in 2018 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3. 7% during 2018-2023, to reach US$170,252.

7 million by 2023. Eastern Europe held a value share of 8.8% in the global savory & deli foods sector in 2018, and is forecast to record a CAGR of 2.6% during 2018-2023. Pre-packed sandwiches was the largest category accounting for US$2,502.5 million (20% of the overall savory & deli foods sector in Eastern European) in 2018 and is expected to reach US$2,886.1 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.9%. The savory & deli sector in the East European region is highly fragmented with the top five brands accounting for 5.7% of the value share in 2018. In the Eastern Europe region, savory & deli products with health & wellness attributes accounted for 1% of the overall value sales in 2018. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the largest distribution channel in the Eastern Europe savory & deli foods sector, accounting for 49.6% of overall value sales in 2018. Rigid plastics was the most commonly used pack material in the East European savory & deli sector with a 49.6% volume share in 2018, while tray was the most popular pack type, accounting for a 55.2% share in the same year.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe savory & deli sector. It includes market overview, high growth country analysis, top companies, key distribution channels, packaging formats and case studies.



Scope

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Eastern Europe savory & deli sector, analyzing data from nine countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

- Sector overview: Provides overview of the sector size, value and volume growth analysis, across regions.

- Change in consumption: Analysis on the shift in consumption of savory & deli by categories across the key countries in Eastern Europe.

- High potential countries: Provides Risk-Reward analysis of four countries across Eastern Europe based on market assessment, economic development, socio-demographic, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

- Country analysis: Provides deep-dive analysis of four high potential countries covering value growth during 2018-2023, key challenges, consumer demographics, and key trends, supported with product examples. It also includes analysis of the key challenges faced and future outlook for the region.

- Health & Wellness analysis: Provides insights on the Health & Wellness products in terms of value and percentage share in the overall savory & deli sector during 2013-2023. The analysis includes key Health & Wellness attributes and consumer benefits driving the sales of savory & deli products in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It also covers the market share of leading companies offering savory & deli with Health and Wellness attributes in the same year.

- Competitive Analysis: Provides an overview of leading companies in Eastern Europe, besides analyzing the growth of private labels in the region.

- Key distribution channels: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels for savory & deli across the key countries in Eastern Europe, in 2018. It covers six distribution channels - hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, food & drinks specialists, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers, and others which includes eRetailers and others.

- Preferred packaging formats: The report provides percentage share (in 2018) and growth analysis (during 2013-2023) for various pack materials, pack type, closure type, and primary outer types based on the volume sales (by pack units) of savory & deli.



Reasons to buy

- Manufacturing and retailers seek latest information on how the market is evolving to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region.

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

- The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion.

- To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

